Pavement Announce Jukebox Musical Slanted! Enchanted!

Directed by Alex Ross Perry

Pavement, photo by Tarina Westlund
November 16, 2022 | 5:17pm ET

    Ice, baby, I saw your girlfriend and she’s… going to Slanted! Enchanted! A Pavement Musical. Yep — just months after their long-awaited reunion, Pavement’s discography is being turned into a jukebox musical, cribbing its name from the band’s stone-cold classic 1992 debut Slanted and Enchanted.

    As of right now, Slanted! Enchanted! is only scheduled for two workshop performances at New York City’s Sheen Center on Thursday, December 1st and Friday, December 2nd; no word yet on whether more shows will be added.

    Slanted! Enchanted! will be directed by Alex Ross Perry — the filmmaker who also recently helmed the new music video for Pavement’s runaway TikTok hit “Harness Your Hopes” — and stars Michael Esper, Zoe Lister-Jones, and Kathryn Gallagher. We have no idea what the plot will be. Will it involve a barber shop? Perhaps some Santa costumes?

    Craig Butta is Slanted! Enchanted!‘s producer, with Keegan Dewitt and Dabney Morris adapting the musical arrangements and Angela Trimbur and Tenaya Kelleher doing the choreography. You can check ticket availability at the Sheen Center’s website, and see the poster for the musical below.

    Pavement might be having a busy year, but don’t expect the ’90s legends to come out with a new album anytime soon: Frontman Stephen Malkmus recently told NME that “it’d be total cringe” if they did so. You can prepare for what you might hear in Slanted! Enchanted! by revisit our ranking of their 10 best songs.

Pavement Announce Jukebox Musical Slanted! Enchanted!

