Perfume Genius Covers Radiohead’s “4 Minute Warning” on New Live at Electric Lady EP: Stream

Mike Hadreas performed the In Rainbows B-side and three of his own originals

Perfume Genius, photo by Noël McGrath
November 10, 2022 | 11:03am ET

    Perfume Genius swung by the iconic Electric Lady Studios recently to record his iteration of Spotify’s Live at Electric Lady series, and in addition to a few of his own original songs, the new four-track EP also includes Mike Hadreas’ cover of the Radiohead deep cut “4 Minute Warning.”

    “4 Minute Warning” was first released on In Rainbows Disk 2, the collection of B-sides Radiohead shared following their classic 2007 album In Rainbows. On his version of the track, Hadreas takes away the sparse percussion instruments to instead amp up the ambient, atmospheric quality; with hardly any sense of time signature, the cover feels a bit like being suspended in space.

    “Touring over the last year has been really inspiring after so long away,” Hadreas said in a press release. “I am happy to have a document of the new vibrancy and rousing spirit my band brings to the live versions of our most recent albums. ‘4 Minute Warning’ became a favorite of mine during lockdown, something I would sit and sing over and over on the piano in my room. I’m happy to be out of that room now and sharing again.”

    The Live at Electric Lady EP also includes live studio sets of Hadreas’ songs “Whole Life,” “On the Floor,” and “Photograph.” Stream those, as well as Perfume Genius’ Radiohead cover, via Spotify below.

    Back in March, Hadreas shared Ugly Seasonhis sixth album as Perfume Genius. He also recently teamed up with Yeah Yeah Yeahs for the indie rockers’ first new song in nine years, “Spitting Off the Edge of the World,” which we crowned Song of the Week.

     

    Perfume Genius Live at Electric Lady EP Artwork:

    Perfume Genius Live at Electric Lady EP Tracklist:
    01. Whole Life
    02. Photograph
    03. On the Floor
    04. 4 Minute Warning

