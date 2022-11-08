Peter Gabriel will return to the road in 2023 for his first solo tour in nearly a decade.

“The i/o Tour,” which comes in support of his new album of the same name, consists of 22 shows across the UK and Europe between May and June.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, November 11th (find individual links to purchase tickets below).

Gabriel last embarked on a solo headlining tour in 2014 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his album So. (In 2016, he teamed up with Sting on a joint venture called the “Rock Paper Scissors Tour.”) Gabriel’s most recent album of new original material came in 2002 with the release of Up. A release date for i/o is still forthcoming.

Earlier this year, Gabriel collaborated with Arcade Fire on the song “Unconditional II (Race and Religion),” contributed music to an Earth Day charity album curated by Brian Eno, and covered “Here It Is” for a Leonard Cohen tribute album.

Peter Gabriel 2023 Tour Dates:

05/18 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena (Tix)

05/20 – Verona, IT @ Verona Arena (Tix)

05/21 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Arena (Tix)

05/23 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena (Tix)

05/24 – Lille, FR @ Stade Pierre-Mauroy (Tix)

05/26 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbuehne (Tix)

05/28 – Munich, DE @ Koenigsplatz (Tix)

05/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena (Tix)

05/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena

06/02 – Bergen, NO @ Koengen (Tix)

06/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome (Tix)

06/06 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis (Tix)

06/08 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion (Tix)

06/10 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena (Tix)

06/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena (Tix)

06/13 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle (Tix)

06/15 – Bordeaux, FR @ Arkea Arena (Tix)

06/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena (Tix)

06/19 – London, UK @ The O2 (Tix)

06/22 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro (Tix)

06/23 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena (Tix)

06/25 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena (Tix)