Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Pharrell and Travis Scott Are “Down in Atlanta” on New Single: Stream

Ahead of Pharrell's new album Phriends

Advertisement
pharrell travis scott down in atlanta new song rap hip hop music news stream listen
Pharrell and Travis Scott, photo via Twitter
Follow
November 18, 2022 | 9:47am ET

    After a few weeks of teasing the track, Pharrell has joined forces with Travis Scott today for their highly anticipated new single “Down in Atlanta.” It’s expected to end up on the former’s upcoming album Phriends.

    Rooted in a jaunty 6/8 time signature, “Down in Atlanta” isn’t quite the trap-like beat we’re used to hearing Scott spit over. But with its dash of funk in the bassline, Pharrell’s instrumental still provides a pretty fitting backdrop for the song’s themes of luxurious big-city living: “Need a Georgia peach/ Never run outta love/ Or run outta weed,” Scott murmurs. “Daddy drivin’ a tractor/ Like a hellcat or demon/ Hit two eighty-five, dashin’/ ‘Cause I’m lovin’ the speed.”

    “Down in Atlanta” is certainly no, say, “SICKO MODE” or “Get Lucky,” but it’ll likely be a reliable companion in the coming weeks as the temperature drops and we begin yearning for some more temperate southern weather. Listen to Pharrell and Travis Scott on “Down in Atlanta” below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Next April, Pharrell will stage his annual festival, Something in the Water. After going down in Washington, D.C. in 2022, the festival returns to Pharrell’s native Virginia Beach in 2023 (tickets are available here).

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

brockhampton tm new album stream

BROCKHAMPTON Share New Album TM As "Parting Gift" to Fans: Stream

November 18, 2022

Roger Waters releases 2022 version of "Comfortably Numb"

Roger Waters Releases 2022 Version of "Comfortably Numb": Stream

November 18, 2022

neil young world record

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Unveil New Album World Record: Stream

November 18, 2022

Kings Elliot Lost Again Callisto Protocol

Kings Elliot Shares Origins of New Song "Lost Again" Written for The Callisto Protocol: Exclusive

November 17, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Pharrell and Travis Scott Are "Down in Atlanta" on New Single: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter