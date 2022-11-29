Phoebe Bridgers Makes Surprise Appearance at The 1975’s Inglewood Show: Watch

The 1975 have already given us lots to write home about during their ongoing “At Their Very Best” North American tour, but attendees were in for the biggest surprise yet when Phoebe Bridgers showed up last night at the band’s Inglewood show to perform their fan-favorite deep cut “Milk.”

If you’ll recall, just over a year ago, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy made a surprise appearance at Bridgers’ own headlining gig for a duet of the band’s song “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America,” which features Bridgers in the studio version. For her rendition of “Milk,” however, Bridgers was entirely solo. The song originally appeared as a hidden track on The 1975’s 2012 EP Sex, and was re-released as a standalone single in 2017.

Ask any 1975 fan and they’ll likely tell you that “Milk” has hardly gotten its due, as it’s rarely been performed live. “So [Healy] won’t ever play it but he’ll let her do it???” one fan wrote in response to a video of the performance, in which you can even hear some stifled sobs in the crowd. Bridgers’ label Dead Oceans were aghast, too: “The ‘holy shit’ in this video — we felt that,” they wrote.

Unsurprisingly, Bridgers makes “Milk” sound great as a slow, folksy ballad. See some fan footage of her cover below.

The 1975 are currently on the road in support of their latest LP, Being Funny in a Foreign Language. So far, Healy’s onstage antics have included — but are not limited to — consuming a raw slab of meat and sharing kisses with some lucky consenting fans. Grab seats to their remaining dates at Ticketmaster.

PHOEBE FUCKING BRIDGERS JUST CAME OUT AT THE 1975 SHOW AND SANG MILK?????? pic.twitter.com/D7jxIGFCy0 — juls is following the 1975 on tour (@bbyyourecinema) November 29, 2022

so he won’t ever play it but he’ll let her do it??? — anxious moondog (@hailstorm_18) November 29, 2022