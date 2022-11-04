Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Phoenix Return with New Album Alpha Zulu: Stream

Their first since 2017's Ti Amo

Advertisement
phoenix alpha zulu new album stream indie pop rock music news listen apple mjusic spotify
Phoenix, photo by Shervin Lainez
Follow
November 4, 2022 | 12:00am ET

    Phoenix return today with their long-awaited seventh album Alpha Zulu, their first full-length since 2017’s Ti Amo.

    Phoenix recorded Alpha Zulu in the Musée des Arts Décoratifs (a.k.a. Museum of Decorative Arts) in Paris. “For every album, we’ve always tried to find an unusual place, a place that’s not dedicated for music, to a ridiculous extent sometimes,” explained frontman Thomas Mars in an interview with Consequence. “So for this album, instead of gold records on the wall, it was Napoleon’s throne.”

    Guitarist Christian Mazzalai added in a statement: “I was a bit afraid, when there was too much beauty around us, that to create something could be a bit hard. But it was the opposite: we couldn’t stop producing music. In these first 10 days, we wrote almost all of the album.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Phoenix teased the 10-song Alpha Zulu with its title track, as well as the Ezra Koenig-featuring single “Tonight,” which we named Song of the Week. You can stream the record in full via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    Phoenix have already promoted Alpha Zulu with musical guest appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel Live! while they embarked on a North American and European tour. They just have a few dates left in 2022, and you can grab remaining tickets for those shows over at Ticketmaster.

    Alpha Zulu Artwork:

    phoenix alpha zulu artwork

    Alpha Zulu Tracklist:
    01. Alpha Zulu
    02. Tonight (feat. Ezra Koenig)
    03. The Only One
    04. After Midnight
    05. Winter Solstice
    06. Season 2
    07. Artefact
    08. All Eyes on Me
    09. My Elixir
    10. Identical

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Jeff Rosenstock Laura Stevenson Neil Young covers ep Still Young

Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson Unveil Neil Young Covers EP Younger Still: Stream

November 3, 2022

white lung if you're gone punk rock music news stream listen

White Lung Wonder What Happens "If You're Gone" on New Single: Stream

November 3, 2022

August Burns Red Announce New Album, Unleash "Ancestry" Featuring Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach: Stream

November 3, 2022

Selena Gomez releases new single in 2022

Selena Gomez Unveils Emotional New Single "My Mind and Me": Stream

November 3, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Phoenix Return with New Album Alpha Zulu: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter