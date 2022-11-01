Menu
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Announce New Album, Share “Mr Medicine”: Stream

The band's fourth album Land of Sleeper arrives February 17th

pigs x7 mr medicine
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, photo by Ania Shrimpton
November 1, 2022 | 12:07pm ET

    British heavy psych act Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs (aka Pigs x7), have announced a new album, Land of Sleeper, arriving February 17th. The band also shared the new single “Mr Medicine.”

    Pigs x7 have quickly risen the ranks of the stoner rock circuit with an inventive blend of prog’d-out heavy psych. The band adds a little Stooges-esque oomph to that formula on “Mr Medicine,” which clocks in at a bite-sized two-and-a-half-minutes.

    The track follows the release of the lead single “Terror’s Pillow” — another uncompromising dose of twisted heavy psych. Both songs are under five minutes in duration, a sign that the Pigs are reeling in their music for brevity and immediate impact.

    “I’ve always liked the quote: ‘Sleep, those little slices of death – how I loathe them,'” comments vocalist Matt Baty. “Shouting about themes of existential dread comes very naturally to me, and I think because I’m aware of that in the past I’ve tried to rein that in a little. There’s definitely moments on this album where I took my gloves off and surrendered to that urge.”

    Added guitarist Sam Grant, who also produced the new record: “I know from my perspective, I was trying to write some much heavier and darker music. But this was an aim more as a counterpoint to earlier material, as opposed to any sort of political or social commentary. I still very much see these heavier moments as musically euphoric, and emotionally cut loose or liberating.”

    Pigsx7 New Song Rubbernecker
    To support Land of Sleeper, Pigs x7 have announced two one-off US concerts surrounding SXSW 2023: March 11th at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn, New York, and March 21st at Zebulon in Los Angeles. Between those performances, you can find the group performing at SXSW in Austin, Texas. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Pre-order Land of Sleeper at this location. Stream “Mr Medicine” and see the album art and tracklist below.

    Land of Sleeper Artwork:
    pigs land of sleeper artwork

    Land of Sleeper Tracklist:
    01. Ultimate Hammer
    02. Terror’s Pillow
    03. Big Rig
    04. The Weatherman
    05. Mr Medicine
    06. Pipe Down!
    07. Atlas Stone
    08. Ball Lightning

