P!NK Announces 2023 Summer Carnival Tour with Brandi Carlile and Pat Benatar

P!NK has announced “Summer Carnival 2023,” a 21-date North American tour featuring special guests Brandi Carlile and Pat Benatar.

The summer tour consists mostly of outdoor shows at American baseball stadiums, including Fenway Park in Boston, Citi Field in New York, Wrigley Field in Chicago, Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, and Minute Maid Park in Houston. However, by the time P!NK makes it out west, she’ll have upgraded to football stadiums, with dates at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale is set for Saturday, November 19th (using access code HEADLINE), with a public on-sale following on Monday, November 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Check out the tour’s full schedule below. Along with Carlile and Benatar, Grouplove and KidCutUp will perform on all dates.

P!NK 2023 Tour Dates:

07/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^*

07/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ball Park ^*

07/31 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park !*

08/03 – New York, NY @ Citi Field ^*

08/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park ^*

08/07 – Washington DC @ Nationals Park !*

08/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field !*

08/12 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field !*

08/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field !*

08/16 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park ^*

08/19 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME ^*

08/21 – Omaha, NE @ Charles Schwab Field ^*

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park ^*

09/22 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park ^*

09/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^*

09/27 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^*

09/29 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field ^*

10/03 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium ^*

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium !*

10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^*

10/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field ^*

^ = w/ Brandi Carlile

! = Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

* = w/ Grouplove + KidCutUp