Placebo Announce 2023 North American Tour

Deap Vally and Cold Cave will join as support

Placebo, photo by Mads Perch
November 2, 2022 | 1:36pm ET

    Placebo are hitting the road in 2023 for their first North American tour in nine years. The band had previously delayed a fall 2022 trek.

    The new 19-date stretch opens in Mexico City on April 17th and hits New York for two nights as well as Philadelphia, Austin, Los Angeles, and more. The tour wraps at The Fillmore in Denver on May 20th. LA rock duo Deap Vally will join as support along with Cold Cave on select dates. See the complete itinerary below.

    Tickets for the 2023 dates go on-sale Friday, November 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale for select shows is ongoing and will run through Thursday, November 3rd at 10:00 p.m. local time (use code HEADLINE). Meanwhile, tickets to the band’s current European and UK run are entirely up for grabs now.

    Placebo most recently released a rendition of Tears for Fears’ “Shout” in September. Earlier this year, it was revealed that another definitive cover by the group, for Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” played an important behind-the-scenes role in Stranger Things Season 4.

    The band’s latest LP, Never Let Me Go, was released in March and included the singles “Beautiful James” and “Surrounded by Spies.”

    Placebo 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    11/02 Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle D
    11/04 Esch-sur-alzette, LU @ Rockhal
    11/07 Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
    11/08 Merksem, BE @ Apotheek Sportpaleis
    11/10 Maxeville, FR @ Zénith De Nancy
    11/11 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
    11/13 Floirac, FR @ Arkéa Arena
    11/18 Portsmouth, UK @ Portsmouth Guildhall
    11/19 Brighton, UK @ The Brighton Centre
    11/21 Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Olympia
    11/22 Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse
    11/24 Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff International Arena
    11/26 London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
    11/27 London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
    11/29 Leicester, UK @ De Montfort Hall
    11/30 Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds
    12/02 Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ O2 City Hall Newcastle
    12/03 Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow
    12/05 Dublin, IE @ 3arena
    12/07 Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Corn Exchange
    12/08 Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
    04/17 Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de Los Deportes
    04/20 Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore *
    04/21 Chicago, IL @ TBD *
    04/23 New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *
    04/24 New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *
    04/26 Montreal, QC @ MTelus *
    04/27 Toronto, ON @ History *
    04/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *
    04/30 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *
    05/02 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
    05/07 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s *
    05/08 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues *
    05/10 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre *
    05/11 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *^
    05/14 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield *
    05/16 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *
    05/17 Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *
    05/19 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *
    05/20 Denver, CO @ The Fillmore*

    * = w/ Deap Valley
    ^ = w/ Cold Cave

