4K Remaster of Planes, Trains and Automobiles to Be Released with Hour of Deleted Scenes

Bonus footage was unearthed from the archives of John Hughes

planes trains automobiles 4k remaster deleted scenes
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (Paramount Pictures)
November 16, 2022 | 11:25am ET

    The first-ever 4K remaster of John Hughes’ holiday classic Planes, Trains and Automobiles is being released on Blu-ray and video on demand on November 22nd, and it will come stuffed with plenty of bonus features. The extras included with the Ultra HD version are highlighted by an hour of previously unreleased deleted and extended scenes (pre-order here).

    The new footage was recently unearthed from the archives of the late filmmaker, who died in 2009. First released in November 1987, Planes, Trains and Automobiles stars Steve Martin as advertising executive Neal Page opposite John Candy as overly friendly shower curtain ring salesman Del Griffith as they embark on a three-day journey to get Page home in time for Thanksgiving.

    Included among the bonus features in the re-release is Dylan Baker’s original audition tape for the character of Owen. Below, you can check out three of the previously unreleased scenes.

    In “Waiting to Board,” Martin runs into Candy — who “stole” his cab to the airport — while waiting for their delayed flight. To Martin’s chagrin, Candy won’t stop trying to make it up to him by offering a hot dog, beer, or candy.

    By “El Rancho Hotel,” the duo have formed a bond, laughing over the popping sound of Candy stepping on potato chips. Meanwhile, “Broke at Breakfast” sees Candy verbally sparring with a waitress.

    Back in 2020, news broke that Will Smith and Kevin Hart were teaming up for a modern update of Planes, Trains and Automobiles. Hart then confirmed the remake was in “deep development” during a 2021 interview with Collider.

    Earlier this month, the first official compilation of music from Hughes’ movies was released as a box set titled Life Moves Pretty Fast: The John Hughes Mixtapes. Pick up your copy here.

