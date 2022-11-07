Post Malone Officiates Two Fans’ Wedding Onstage: Watch

Now, we say “congratulations”: Post Malone capped off his November 5th show in Seattle by officiating a wedding onstage between two devoted fans.

The pair in question, Jana and Randy, are the best friends of TikToker Heidi Lavon, who shared a video of the occasion. The casual ceremony occurred after the concert ended, but there was still a decent crowd of lingering fans to witness the holy matrimony. After Jana and Randy exchanged some brief vows, Post gleefully pronounced them married — albeit somewhat clumsily: “You may kiss your partner right now,” he said, which certainly can’t be the line they teach you during minister training.

Nevertheless, everyone in attendance appeared thrilled by this blessed union: “In the eyes of space, I declare these two lawfully wedded!” Post exclaimed, raising hands with the newlyweds in victory. As Lavon explained, however, Jana and Randy are planning to have a proper ceremony in March, and are rallying for Post to attend that gathering, too. Until then, we’ll bask in the joy of this 60-second TikTok. Love! It’s magical! Watch a video of Post officiating the wedding below.

Thankfully, it looks like Posty’s recovered from the gnarly fall he took on stage during a concert in September, which ultimately cost him a hospital visit. There’s a handful of dates left on his “Twelve Carat Tour” before he heads to New Zealand and Australia supporting the Red Hot Chili Peppers; grab tickets to those shows over at Ticketmaster.