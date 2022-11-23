Power Rangers Actor Jason David Frank Died By Suicide

Editor’s Note: This article contains details about suicide. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741

Power Rangers actor Jason David Frank died by an apparent suicide after getting into a confrontation with his estranged wife.

TMZ reports that Frank and his wife, Tammie, were in the middle of a divorce. The two checked into separate rooms at a Texas hotel on Friday, November 18th. Over the course of the evening, they got into multiple arguments — at one point hotel staff were forced to intervene and calm things down.

Police were called to the hotel around 5:00 a.m. local time on Saturday when Tammie became concerned for Frank’s well-being. Officers discovered Frank’s body hanging in the bathroom. The exact cause of death is still under investigation.

Frank portrayed Power Rangers team leader Tommy Oliver on the beloved live-action series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. He reprised the character on several other Power Rangers series, as well as in the two feature films. Outside of acting, Frank was an accomplished mixed martial artist who achieved an eighth degree black belt in karate and competed in both amateur and professional matches.