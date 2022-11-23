Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Power Rangers Actor Jason David Frank Died By Suicide

Prior to his death, Frank reportedly got into an argument with his estranged wife

Jason David Frank on Power Rangers
Jason David Frank (Hasbro)
Consequence Staff
November 23, 2022 | 1:12pm ET

    Editor’s Note: This article contains details about suicide. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 

    Power Rangers actor Jason David Frank died by an apparent suicide after getting into a confrontation with his estranged wife.

    TMZ reports that Frank and his wife, Tammie, were in the middle of a divorce. The two checked into separate rooms at a Texas hotel on Friday, November 18th. Over the course of the evening, they got into multiple arguments — at one point hotel staff were forced to intervene and calm things down.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Police were called to the hotel around 5:00 a.m. local time on Saturday when Tammie became concerned for Frank’s well-being. Officers discovered Frank’s body hanging in the bathroom. The exact cause of death is still under investigation.

    Frank portrayed Power Rangers team leader Tommy Oliver on the beloved live-action series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. He reprised the character on several other Power Rangers series, as well as in the two feature films. Outside of acting, Frank was an accomplished mixed martial artist who achieved an eighth degree black belt in karate and competed in both amateur and professional matches.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Review

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Is Sweet, Slight, and (Kevin) Bacon-Flavored: Review

November 23, 2022

love actually tv special 20th anniversary reunion hugh grant bill nighy emma thompson laura linney

Love Actually Cast Reuniting for 20th Anniversary TV Special

November 23, 2022

Andor Season 1 Episode 12 Review

Andor Season 1 Told the Star Wars Story We Need for Times Like These

November 23, 2022

Welcome to Chippendales Fact Check

Welcome to Chippendales: What's Fact and Fiction In the New Hulu True Crime Series?

November 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Power Rangers Actor Jason David Frank Died By Suicide

Menu Shop Search Newsletter