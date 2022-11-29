Primavera Sound reveals 2023 lineup led by Kendrick, Blur, Depeche Mode, and Rosalía

Primavera Sound has revealed its star-studded 2023 lineup led by Kendrick Lamar, Blur, Depeche Mode, Rosalía, Pet Shop Boys, and Halsey.

The festival will once again take place over two weekends, albeit this time at different locations. Primavera Sound Barcelona goes down between May 31st and June 4th, while the inaugural Primavera Sound Madrid follows between June 7th and June 11th.

Other notable acts include The Mars Volta, FKA twigs, St. Vincent, The War on Drugs, My Morning Jacket, Death Grips, Turnstile, Pusha T, NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge), Maggie Rogers, Sparks, The Moldy Peaches, Japanese Breakfast, Baby Keem, Ghost, Bad Religion, Måneskin, Four Tet, Darkside, Le Tigre, John Cale, Built to Spill, Christine and the Queens, The Voidz, Alex G, Perfume, Bleachers, Julia Holter, Nation of Language, Black Country, New Road, Shellac, Caroline Polachek, Arlo Parks, Boris, JPEGMAFIA, Beak>, PinkPantheress, black midi, Sudan Archives, Yves Tumor, Be Your Own Pet, and more.

Tickets to both weekends of Primavera Sound go on sale Thursday, December 1st at 12:00 p.m. local time. The opening night, headlined by Pet Shop Boys and also featuring Jake Bugg, Confidence Man, and La Paloma, will be free to attend.

In addition to its tentpole festival in Barcelona and its new offshoot event in Madrid, Primavera Sound recently expanded to stage festivals in Los Angeles and Latin America.

