Punk Rock Bowling 2023 Lineup: Rancid, Bad Religion, Dropkick Murphys, and More

The Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival has revealed its 2023 lineup, which will be headlined by Rancid, Bad Religion, and Dropkick Murphys.

The 23rd edition of the annual punk-rock celebration is set for May 26th-29th on 6th Street in Las Vegas. Three-day general admission passes ($190) and VIP passes ($475) are available via the Punk Rock Bowling website. Individual tickets to club shows will go on sale in February 2023.

Next year’s lineup boasts one of the biggest bills yet for PRB. In addition to the aforementioned headliners, other notable punk and punk-adjacent acts include The Interrupters, Suicidal Tendencies, The Damned, L7, GBH, The Exploited, Fishbone, Agnostic Front, T.S.O.L., and many more.

The music is only one facet of the fest, which will also host pool parties, gambling, and a bowling tournament. Other amenities include free water, a craft bar program, food trucks, and more.

“I think Punk Rock Bowling is important because it’s an annual meeting space for people all around the world from the punk rock community and I hope what we do inspires people to keep believing in those ideals that have always been political,” said fest organizer Shawn Stern, who’s also a founding member of Youth Brigade. “We live in some really crazy, weird, uncertain times. When I got into punk it was always about protests and calling people out and I think it continues to do that to this day.”

He continued: “That’s why it’s important to support all these new, younger bands and I hope that’s what Punk Rock Bowling is able to do: It gives them an opportunity to come and see bands that hopefully were an inspiration to them to start playing music and it gives the older people like myself the opportunity to be inspired and say, ‘I’m happy to see that kids are carrying on the tradition and getting out there to try to fight the mess we see all across our society and all across the world.'”

Punk Rock Bowling took 2022 off after returning in 2021 following a pandemic postponement in 2020. See Heavy Consequence‘s recap and gallery of the 2021 edition here.

Pick up passes to Punk Rock Bowling at this location. Below you can see the full lineup poster, and watch our recent video interview with Bad Religion.