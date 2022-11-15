PUP and Joyce Manor Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

PUP and Joyce Manor are teaming up for a US co-headlining tour in March 2023.

The 15-date run kicks off on March 1st in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. It includes two-night stands in San Francisco, Seattle, and Portland, as well as stops in Austin, Dallas, and Denver before wrapping on March 19th in Boise, Idaho. See the full schedule below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

“We’ve been big fans of Joyce Manor for a long time,” PUP vocalist Stefan Babcock said in a statement. “We listened to a lot of Of All Things I Will Soon Grow Tired when we were making our first record. It’s wild to think we’ve never played together before. Really excited to watch them rip every night.”

In October, PUP released a live EP titled PUP Unravels Live in Front of Everyone They Know following their April studio album, THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND. Check out our interview with the Toronto punks here.

Meanwhile, Joyce Manor are coming off June’s 40 Oz. to Fresno, which they discussed in an interview with Consequence.

PUP and Joyce Manor 2023 Tour Dates:

03/01 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live

03/02 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

03/03 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

03/04 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

03/05 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

03/07 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

03/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

03/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

03/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

03/13 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

03/15 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

03/16 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

03/17 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

03/18 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

03/19 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall