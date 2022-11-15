Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

PUP and Joyce Manor Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

15-date run includes stops in Austin, San Francisco, Seattle, and more

Advertisement
PUP Joyce Manor 2023 us co-headlining tour schedule tickets
PUP (photo by Vanessa Heins) and Joyce Manor (photo by Dan Monick)
Follow
November 15, 2022 | 10:37am ET

    PUP and Joyce Manor are teaming up for a US co-headlining tour in March 2023.

    The 15-date run kicks off on March 1st in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. It includes two-night stands in San Francisco, Seattle, and Portland, as well as stops in Austin, Dallas, and Denver before wrapping on March 19th in Boise, Idaho. See the full schedule below.

    Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    “We’ve been big fans of Joyce Manor for a long time,” PUP vocalist Stefan Babcock said in a statement. “We listened to a lot of Of All Things I Will Soon Grow Tired when we were making our first record. It’s wild to think we’ve never played together before. Really excited to watch them rip every night.”

    Advertisement

    In October, PUP released a live EP titled PUP Unravels Live in Front of Everyone They Know following their April studio album, THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND. Check out our interview with the Toronto punks here.

    Meanwhile, Joyce Manor are coming off June’s 40 Oz. to Fresno, which they discussed in an interview with Consequence.

    PUP and Joyce Manor 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/01 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live
    03/02 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
    03/03 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre
    03/04 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
    03/05 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
    03/07 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
    03/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
    03/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
    03/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
    03/13 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
    03/15 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    03/16 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    03/17 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    03/18 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    03/19 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

dropkick murphys 2023 tour

Dropkick Murphys Announce 2023 US St. Patrick's Day Tour

November 15, 2022

king gizzard lizard wizard 2023 tour dates tickets buy purchase dates trek

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Announce 2023 "North American Residency Tour"

November 15, 2022

wizkid 2023 tour tickets more love less ego afrobeats dancehall hip hop music buy presale

How to Get Tickets to Wizkid's "More Love, Less Ego Tour"

November 15, 2022

Trevor Noah tickets how to buy seats tour dates off the record 2023 standup comedy show daily show watch stream

How to Get Tickets to Trevor Noah's 2023 Tour

November 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

PUP and Joyce Manor Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter