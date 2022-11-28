Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Pusha T Disavows Kanye West: “As a Black Man in America, There Is No Room for Bigotry”

Pusha T said, "It’s been very disappointing, let’s talk straight"

pusha t disavows kanye west bigotry hate
Pusha T (photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns) and Kanye West (Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
November 28, 2022 | 5:59pm ET

    Pusha T has distanced himself from one of his longtime collaborators, telling the Los Angeles Times that Kanye West’s string of antisemitic comments has been “very disappointing.”

    “It’s definitely affected me,” King Push said. “It’s been disappointing. As a Black man in America, there is no room for bigotry or hate speech.”

    Pusha T most recently worked with Ye on 2022’s It’s Almost Drywhich pitted West’s beatmaking against the musicality of Pharrell Williams to create a kind of coke rap dialectic. “Creatively, Ye has meant freedom to me,” Push said. “A lot of times, people would try to get me to change certain things about my process, change certain things about me lyrically, change certain things about the content. He never has been like that. He always saw me for who I was and knew how to take it to the next level.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    He added, “Writing and recording with Ye is a very special thing for me. We actually have a lot of the same taste, we love just barred-out rap. He would tell me things like, ‘Man, you just be the extreme version of yourself. And I’m gonna be the extreme version of myself.'”

    But now he views West differently, saying of the bigotry and antisemitism, “It’s been very disappointing, let’s talk straight.”

    Elsewhere in the interview, Pusha T compared his commitment to coke rap to a beloved director of gangster films. “I’ve spoken about being the Martin Scorsese of street raps,” he said. “I want the music to be as colorful and creative as it can be. Expand where reality meets imagination. I’m here to entertain those who love this, and there’s a lot of people who love this.”

    Advertisement

    As for West, he’s even lost the support of former president Donald Trump, who called the rapper “seriously troubled” and said his 2024 presidential bid is a “complete waste of time.”

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

drake dj khaled toilet bowls birthday

Birthday Potty? Drake Gave DJ Khaled Four Toilet Bowls for Turning 47

November 28, 2022

billie eilish smoked weed cake vanity fair interview quote pop music news watch

Billie Eilish Has Never Smoked Weed Even Though Her Current Favorite Band is Cake

November 28, 2022

tim commerford new band 7d7d

Rage Against the Machine's Tim Commerford Unveils New Band 7D7D with Debut Single "Capitalism": Stream

November 28, 2022

Metallica tickets 2023 2024 m72 world tour how to buy seats dates shows live stream watch presale code

How to Get Tickets to Metallica's 2023-2024 Tour

November 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Pusha T Disavows Kanye West: "As a Black Man in America, There Is No Room for Bigotry"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter