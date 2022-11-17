Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Quentin Tarantino Plans to Do a Television Series Next Year

He plans to helm an eight-episode series

Advertisement
quentin tarantino television series tv movie film director news
Quentin Tarantino, photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, via Getty Images
Follow
November 17, 2022 | 12:38pm ET

    Quentin Tarantino is looking to scale down his notoriously gargantuan style for the small screen. Speaking at an event this week for his new book Cinema Speculationthe filmmaker said he’s planning to take on a television series next year.

    Though Tarantino didn’t share any details about a plot or production, via Varietyhe did disclose that he anticipates helming an eight-episode series. And while he’s certainly best known for his action-packed blockbusters, this wouldn’t be the first time he’s done TV: Back in 2005, he directed two episodes of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. 

    Tarantino has hinted at a return to television a few times in the years since then. Just last February, he was reportedly in talks to direct Timothy Olyphant in one to two episodes of FX’s limited series Justified: City Primeval, and he’s also floated around the idea of a Bounty Law series.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    QT doesn’t necessarily always fulfill his promises, but if he maintains that whatever his next feature film is will be his last, he’s probably going to need something else to keep himself busy. One thing’s for sure: He won’t be doing a Marvel movie.

    Until we hear more about Tarantino’s TV endeavors, you can revisit our ranking of all his films from worst to best.

     

Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

chris hemsworth alzheimer's disease limitless genetic predisposition

"My Biggest Fear": Chris Hemsworth Reveals Genetic Predisposition for Alzheimer's

November 17, 2022

John Leguizamo Chris Pratt Super Mario Bros backwards casting

Former Luigi Actor John Leguizamo Calls Out "Backwards" Casting for Chris Pratt's Super Mario Bros. Movie

November 17, 2022

A Christmas Story History

Why We're So Obsessed With A Christmas Story 39 Years Later

November 17, 2022

Kymberly Herrin dies

Kymberly Herrin, Actress in Ghostbusters and ZZ Top "Legs" Video, Dies at 65

November 17, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Quentin Tarantino Plans to Do a Television Series Next Year

Menu Shop Search Newsletter