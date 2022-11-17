Quentin Tarantino Plans to Do a Television Series Next Year

Quentin Tarantino is looking to scale down his notoriously gargantuan style for the small screen. Speaking at an event this week for his new book Cinema Speculation, the filmmaker said he’s planning to take on a television series next year.

Though Tarantino didn’t share any details about a plot or production, via Variety, he did disclose that he anticipates helming an eight-episode series. And while he’s certainly best known for his action-packed blockbusters, this wouldn’t be the first time he’s done TV: Back in 2005, he directed two episodes of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Tarantino has hinted at a return to television a few times in the years since then. Just last February, he was reportedly in talks to direct Timothy Olyphant in one to two episodes of FX’s limited series Justified: City Primeval, and he’s also floated around the idea of a Bounty Law series.

QT doesn’t necessarily always fulfill his promises, but if he maintains that whatever his next feature film is will be his last, he’s probably going to need something else to keep himself busy. One thing’s for sure: He won’t be doing a Marvel movie.

