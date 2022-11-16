Quentin Tarantino Says We’re Living Through “The Worst Era in Hollywood History”

Quentin Tarantino doesn’t think the state of modern filmmaking is exactly Marvel-ous, saying in a recent episode of The Video Archives Podcast that our current era is tied for “the worst era in Hollywood history.”

Via NME, he told his co-host Robert Avary, “Even though the ‘80s was the time that I probably saw more movies in my life than ever – at least as far as going out to the movies was concerned – I do feel that ‘80s cinema is, along with the ‘50s, the worst era in Hollywood history. Matched only by now, matched only by the current era!”

The 1950s saw a decline in moviegoing as moviegoers shifted to television, and in the 1980s Hollywood moved away from the inventiveness that characterized the ’70s to chase the next big summer blockbuster. Similar themes plague filmmaking today, as audiences seem to prefer home streaming for almost every title that doesn’t come with a $200 million budget.

Advertisement

Related Video

But just because things are bleak doesn’t mean Tarantino doesn’t find movies to love. He added that the blockbuster drudgery only increased his appreciation for “the [films] that don’t conform, the ones that stand out from the pack.” Tarantino didn’t spend a lot of time on superhero movies, but the conversation was in some ways a continuation of his recent comments in which he called Marvel directors “hired hands” and opined that today’s filmmakers “can’t wait for the day” when they can work on something else.

He’s been in a reflective mood of late, and not just because his own cinematic career is coming to an end after his next feature film. He recently released the nonfiction Cinema Speculation, and he spent the last two weeks on a book tour. If you’d like, you can revisit our ranking of all Tarantino’s films from worst to best.