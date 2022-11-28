Menu
Rage Against the Machine’s Tim Commerford Unveils New Band 7D7D with Debut Single “Capitalism”: Stream

Drummer Mathias Wakrat and guitarist Jonny Polonsky round out the lineup

tim commerford new band 7d7d
Tim Commerford, photo by Johnny Perilla
November 28, 2022 | 4:10pm ET

    Rage Against the Machine bassist Tim Commerford has formed the new band 7D7D with drummer Mathias Wakrat and guitarist Jonny Polonsky.

    The new project launched with its debut single, “Capitalism.” While the song taps into similar sociopolitical subject matter as Rage Against the Machine, Commerford and company take a more jazzy alt-rock approach to the music.

    Commerford’s sharp bass tone cuts through the mix, as it often does with RATM, while Wakrat lays down syncopated jazz rhythms in an odd time signature. Meanwhile, Polonsky’s spazzed-out guitarwork recalls the strummy post-punk of Gang of Four. Commerford’s clean vocals sit atop everything quite nicely, anchoring the song’s otherwise frenzied energy.

    The tangible chemistry between the three musicians is a credit to their friendship and past work together. Commerford played with Wakrat in the latter’s eponymous group Wakrat, who released one self-titled album in 2016.

    As for Polonsky, the L.A. rock vet connected with Commerford during the latter’s time in Audioslave. Polonsky broke into the industry with his 1996 debut solo, Hi My Name Is Jonny — a cult record in power-pop circles. He has become a journeyman guitarist in the years since, playing with Puscifer and Commerford’s RATM bandmate Tom Morello, among others.

    Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against the Machine
    Rage Against the Machine Cancel 2023 North American Tour

    Commerford should have ample time to concentrate on 7D7D while RATM frontman Zack de la Rocha recovers from a torn achilles tendon he suffered early on during their summer reunion tour. Unfortunately the injury forced Rage to cancel their 2023 touring plans.

    Below you can check out the lyric video for 7D7D’s “Capitalism.”

    “Capitalism” Artwork:
    7d7d capitalism

Consequence
