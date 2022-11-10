Rainn Wilson Changes Name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson

Rainn Wilson has said he changed his name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson to bring attention to the world’s impending climate crisis.

The announcement is timed to coincide with the 27th United Nations Climate Change Crisis, also called COP27. Wilson said he used ArcticRiskName.org, and while he claimed, “This is not a joke,” it is unclear if he legally changed his name.

“With the help of my scientist friends at Arctic Basecamp, I’ve changed my name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson,” The Office star said in a statement. “This is not a joke, I’m as serious as the melting Arctic, which amplifies global risks including extreme weather events around the globe.”

He added, “I’m hoping this name change brings attention to this growing… er, melting issue. We need world leaders at COP27 to take notice and take action. The Arctic is melting at millions of litres per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so it’s up to us to make a name for it.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Wilson, who can currently be seen as Dr. Demento in Weird: The Al Yankovich Story, said, “Go to ArcticRiskName.org and create a name that will bring attention to this problem. Then – and this is the important part – change your social media profile or display name to match your new ArcticRisk name. And if enough of us do this, then maybe COP27 will be where our world leaders sit up and notice Arctic risks and introduce a solution.”

However, while Wilson did alter his display name on Instagram, he did not do so on Twitter, noting in a tweet, “THEY WON’T LET ME CHANGE MY NAME BCAUSE, ELON,” an apparent reference to increased attention on Twitter’s anti-impersonation and verification rules.

Wilson also shared a video where he said he was “reaching out to you and lots of folks in show business to change their names. We’re going with Cardi the Arctic B Melting, Jack Black Carbon Is Killing Us, Ty-Phoons are Increasing Burrell, Amy Poehler Bears Are Endangered, Harrison Why Not Drive an Electric Ford, [and] Samuel Earth’s Getting Hot as L. Jackson.” Check out his video below.

Join me @ @ArcticBasecamp in bringing attention to the melting issue. We need world leaders to take action at COP 27!

The Arctic is melting at Millions of Liters per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so we’ll make a name for it.

Go to link in bio ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/TgEG84fOmQ Advertisement — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2022