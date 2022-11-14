Regina Spektor Announces Rescheduled 2023 Tour Dates, Shares Video for “SugarMan”: Watch

Regina Spektor has announced her rescheduled North American tour for 2023 with two additional shows. The dates was originally set for this fall but was postponed due to COVID.

After kicking off in Ithaca, New York on March 1st, the tour will make stops in Toronto, Los Angeles, Nashville, and more before wrapping in Montclair, New Jersey on March 18th. It also includes new shows in San Diego and Port Chester, New York on March 8th and March 16th, respectively.

Grab your seats here for the rescheduled shows, which are also honoring previously purchased tickets. For the San Diego and Port Chester concerts, the artist pre-sale (using code Raindrops23) begins on Tuesday, November 15th at 12:00 p.m. ET, with a Live Nation pre-sale (using code HEADLINE) starting the next day at 10:00 a.m. local time. The public on-sale kicks off on Friday, November 18th via Ticketmaster.

Related Video

Along with the tour announcement, Spektor shared a new video for “SugarMan” off Home, before and after, her first album in over five years. Watch the “summer tour diary” below.

Read our interview with Spektor about the album, and watch her August NPR Tiny Desk Concert here.

Regina Spektor 2023 Tour Dates:

03/01 — Ithaca, NY @ State Theater

03/02 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

03/03 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

03/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

03/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall

03/08 — San Diego, CA @ The Magnolia

03/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

03/13 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman

03/15 — Washington, DC @ Warner Theater

03/16 — Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater

03/18 — Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater