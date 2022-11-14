Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Regina Spektor Announces Rescheduled 2023 Tour Dates, Shares Video for “SugarMan”: Watch

Including new shows in San Diego and Port Chester, NY

Advertisement
regina spektor 2023 north american tour dates
Regina Spektor, photo by Shervin Lainez
Follow
November 14, 2022 | 1:49pm ET

    Regina Spektor has announced her rescheduled North American tour for 2023 with two additional shows. The dates was originally set for this fall but was postponed due to COVID.

    After kicking off in Ithaca, New York on March 1st, the tour will make stops in Toronto, Los Angeles, Nashville, and more before wrapping in Montclair, New Jersey on March 18th. It also includes new shows in San Diego and Port Chester, New York on March 8th and March 16th, respectively.

    Grab your seats here for the rescheduled shows, which are also honoring previously purchased tickets. For the San Diego and Port Chester concerts, the artist pre-sale (using code Raindrops23) begins on Tuesday, November 15th at 12:00 p.m. ET, with a Live Nation pre-sale (using code HEADLINE) starting the next day at 10:00 a.m. local time. The public on-sale kicks off on Friday, November 18th via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Along with the tour announcement, Spektor shared a new video for “SugarMan” off Home, before and after, her first album in over five years. Watch the “summer tour diary” below.

    Read our interview with Spektor about the album, and watch her August NPR Tiny Desk Concert here.

    Regina Spektor 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/01 — Ithaca, NY @ State Theater
    03/02 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
    03/03 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater
    03/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield
    03/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall
    03/08 — San Diego, CA @ The Magnolia
    03/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    03/13 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman
    03/15 — Washington, DC @ Warner Theater
    03/16 — Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater
    03/18 — Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Pink tickets 2023 summer carnival tour

How to Get Tickets to P!NK's 2023 Tour

November 14, 2022

Paolo Nutini 2023 North American Tour dates tickets

Paolo Nutini Announces 2023 North American Tour

November 14, 2022

august burns red 2023 tour

August Burns Red Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour

November 14, 2022

meet me @ the altar 2023 tour tickets buy

Meet Me @ the Altar Map Out 2023 North American Tour

November 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Regina Spektor Announces Rescheduled 2023 Tour Dates, Shares Video for "SugarMan": Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter