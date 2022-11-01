Menu
Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew Announce 2023 “Remain in Light Tour”

A 19-date North American trek

jerry harrison adrian belew talking heads remain in light 2023 tour dates tickets buy
Adrian Belew and Jerry Harrison, photo by Michael Weintrob
November 1, 2022 | 11:38am ET

    Talking Heads keyboardist/guitarist Jerry Harrison and touring guitarist Adrian Belew have announced the 2023 “Remain in Light Tour,” a 19-date North American trek celebrating one of the greatest albums of all time.

    The pair had previously returned to the beloved record for a special concert in September, and before that they performed it with Turkuaz on a short 2020 jaunt. The new tour kicks off February 16th with a three-night stand in Colorado, taking in cities big (Chicago, Toronto, NYC) and small (Akron, Sayreville), before wrapping March 11th in New Haven, Connecticut. Throughout, they’ll be supported by Cool Cool Cool, which is made up of former members of Turkuaz.

    Check out the full itinerary below. Pre-sale begins November 3rd (use code HEADLINE), with general on-sale starting November 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets are available here.

    Related Video

    Remain in Light is a high point in my career,” Harrison said in a statement. “Adrian and I had often discussed the magic of the 1980 tour and the sheer joy it brought to audiences. It is such a delight to see that joy once again in the audiences on the current tour.”

    “A joyful show of Talking Heads songs you know and love performed by a hot, eleven-piece ensemble including Jerry and me,” Belew added. “You can’t help but dance and go home with a happy smile on your face.”

    “Remain in Light Tour” 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/16 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    02/17 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
    02/18 — Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center (Auditorium)
    02/21 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
    02/22 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
    02/24 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    02/25 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
    02/26 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
    02/27 — Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater
    02/28 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
    03/02 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
    03/03 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
    03/04 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
    03/05 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
    03/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre
    03/08 — Albany, NY @ Empire Live
    03/09 — New York, NY @ Sony Hall
    03/10 — Boston, MA @ HOB Boston
    03/11 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

