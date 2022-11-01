Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew Announce 2023 “Remain in Light Tour”

Talking Heads keyboardist/guitarist Jerry Harrison and touring guitarist Adrian Belew have announced the 2023 “Remain in Light Tour,” a 19-date North American trek celebrating one of the greatest albums of all time.

The pair had previously returned to the beloved record for a special concert in September, and before that they performed it with Turkuaz on a short 2020 jaunt. The new tour kicks off February 16th with a three-night stand in Colorado, taking in cities big (Chicago, Toronto, NYC) and small (Akron, Sayreville), before wrapping March 11th in New Haven, Connecticut. Throughout, they’ll be supported by Cool Cool Cool, which is made up of former members of Turkuaz.

Check out the full itinerary below. Pre-sale begins November 3rd (use code HEADLINE), with general on-sale starting November 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets are available here.

Advertisement

Related Video

“Remain in Light is a high point in my career,” Harrison said in a statement. “Adrian and I had often discussed the magic of the 1980 tour and the sheer joy it brought to audiences. It is such a delight to see that joy once again in the audiences on the current tour.”

“A joyful show of Talking Heads songs you know and love performed by a hot, eleven-piece ensemble including Jerry and me,” Belew added. “You can’t help but dance and go home with a happy smile on your face.”

“Remain in Light Tour” 2023 Tour Dates:

02/16 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

02/17 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

02/18 — Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center (Auditorium)

02/21 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

02/22 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

02/24 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

02/25 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

02/26 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

02/27 — Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater

02/28 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

03/02 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

03/03 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

03/04 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

03/05 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

03/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre

03/08 — Albany, NY @ Empire Live

03/09 — New York, NY @ Sony Hall

03/10 — Boston, MA @ HOB Boston

03/11 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall