Nothing Is Calm and Bright in Trailer for Reno 911! Christmas Special: Watch

Crime doesn’t wait for the holidays to pass, especially for the Reno Sheriff’s Department. Comedy Central has today revealed the trailer for Reno 911!: It’s a Wonderful Heist, the upcoming feature-length Christmas special featuring the cast of the satirical cop comedy.

The season isn’t so cheerful for Lieutenant Dangle (Thomas Lennon), who finds himself wishing he’d never been born. He’s visited by a Christmas “angel” (Nick Swardson), who gives Dangle the chance to see what his colleagues and hometown would be like if he was never there. Unfortunately, everyone appears to be doing much, much better.

Never one to take things subtly, Dangle decides he should stay alive — for better or for worse. When a potential theft threatens a local mall owner, the sheriffs do what they do best: Kind-of sort-of stop the crime. As they attempt to evade the imminent heist, chaos runs amok, as per usual. But it’s Christmas, after all, so this story must have a jolly ending.

Advertisement

Related Video

In addition to Dangle, Reno 911!: It’s a Wonderful Heist also features recurring characters Deputy Weigel (Kerri Kenney-Silver), Jones (Cedric Yarbrough), and Clementine (Wendi McLendon-Covey), and it premieres on Comedy Central on Saturday, December 3rd — plenty of time for your Christmas marathoning. Watch the trailer below.

Back in December 2020, Paramount+ presented the feature-length Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon. That was followed by a new 11-episode season titled Reno 911! Defunded earlier this year.