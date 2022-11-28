Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Rex Brown Breaks Silence on Upcoming Pantera Shows, Band Unveils New Teasers

"Get ready folks, this is gonna be one Hell of a Ride…"

Pantera Rex Brown Philip Anselmo
Pantera’s Rex Brown and Phil Anselmo, photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
November 28, 2022 | 2:50pm ET

    Bassist Rex Brown has made his first public comments regarding Pantera’s upcoming reunion concerts with guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante.

    Until now, classic members Brown and singer Philip Anselmo had been hush about the shows, with Wylde and Benante (who are filling the shoes of late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul) handling most of the promo blitz. Brown broke his silence when he took to Instagram over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to hype up fans just days before Pantera plays its first show in more than 20 years on Friday (December 2nd) in Mexico City.

    “Get ready folks, this is gonna be one Hell of a Ride…And then some!!” wrote Brown, sharing the photo of himself, Benante, and Wylde that surfaced last week. “This was the start of the ZW [Zakk Wylde] sessions that grew into a Monster…5 days ‘til Mexico City!! Bolt in…..”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Brown’s post lines up with two new video teasers posted to the official Pantera Instagram account. The first features fuzzy shots of a practice room with heavy guitars chords — presumably played by Wylde — and the sound of a roaring crowd.

    The second teaser has a bit more substance, featuring imagery of the late Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul along with the text: “For the Brothers. For the Fans.” The intro of “Cowboys from Hell” plays to the shouts of an audience appropriately chanting: “Fuck shit up!”

    Metallica to embark on 2023-2024 world tour
     Editor's Pick
    Metallica Announce Massive “M72 World Tour,” with Different Setlists and Openers

    In other news, Pantera were just revealed as a support act for Metallica’s 2023-2024 North American tour dates. Pantera will play the first evening of Metallica’s two-night stands in each city (except Mexico City). Get tickets to those shows via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    Below you can see the updated list of Pantera’s upcoming 2022 and 2023 tour dates and watch the teaser trailers.

    Pantera’s 2022 and 2023 Tour Dates:
    12/02 – Texicoco, MX – Hell & Heaven Metal Fest
    12/06 – Monterrey, MX – Monterrey Metal Fest
    12/09 – Bogotá, CO – Knotfest Colombia
    12/11 – Santiago, CL- Knotfest Chile
    12/12 – Santiago, CL – Movistar Arena
    12/15 – São Paulo, BR – Vibra São Paulo
    12/18 – São Paulo, BR – Knotfest Brazil
    06/02-04 – Nürburgring, DE – Rock Am Ring
    06/02-04 – Nürnberg, DE – Rock Im Park
    06/10 – Sölvesborg, SE – Sweden Rock Festival
    06/22-24 – Oslo, NO – Tons of Rock (Tix)
    08/04 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium ^ (Tix)
    08/11 – Montreal, QC @ Stade Olympique ^ (Tix)
    08/18 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^ (Tix)
    08/25 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium ^ (Tix)
    09/01 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium ^ (Tix)
    11/03 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center ^ (Tix)
    11/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field ^ (Tix)

    ^ = supporting Metallica

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

tim commerford new band 7d7d

Rage Against the Machine's Tim Commerford Unveils New Band 7D7D with Debut Single "Capitalism": Stream

November 28, 2022

Gene Simmons Ageist Joe Biden

73-Year-Old Gene Simmons Admits He's an "Ageist" When It Comes to President Biden

November 28, 2022

metallica lux aeterna review

Metallica Release “Lux Æterna,” First New Song in Six Years: Review and Lyrics

November 28, 2022

babymetal silent mosh

BABYMETAL To Feature Silent Mosh Pits at Upcoming Shows

November 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rex Brown Breaks Silence on Upcoming Pantera Shows, Band Unveils New Teasers

Menu Shop Search Newsletter