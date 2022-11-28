Rex Brown Breaks Silence on Upcoming Pantera Shows, Band Unveils New Teasers

Bassist Rex Brown has made his first public comments regarding Pantera’s upcoming reunion concerts with guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante.

Until now, classic members Brown and singer Philip Anselmo had been hush about the shows, with Wylde and Benante (who are filling the shoes of late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul) handling most of the promo blitz. Brown broke his silence when he took to Instagram over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to hype up fans just days before Pantera plays its first show in more than 20 years on Friday (December 2nd) in Mexico City.

“Get ready folks, this is gonna be one Hell of a Ride…And then some!!” wrote Brown, sharing the photo of himself, Benante, and Wylde that surfaced last week. “This was the start of the ZW [Zakk Wylde] sessions that grew into a Monster…5 days ‘til Mexico City!! Bolt in…..”

Brown’s post lines up with two new video teasers posted to the official Pantera Instagram account. The first features fuzzy shots of a practice room with heavy guitars chords — presumably played by Wylde — and the sound of a roaring crowd.

The second teaser has a bit more substance, featuring imagery of the late Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul along with the text: “For the Brothers. For the Fans.” The intro of “Cowboys from Hell” plays to the shouts of an audience appropriately chanting: “Fuck shit up!”

In other news, Pantera were just revealed as a support act for Metallica’s 2023-2024 North American tour dates. Pantera will play the first evening of Metallica’s two-night stands in each city (except Mexico City). Get tickets to those shows via Ticketmaster.

Below you can see the updated list of Pantera’s upcoming 2022 and 2023 tour dates and watch the teaser trailers.

Pantera’s 2022 and 2023 Tour Dates:

12/02 – Texicoco, MX – Hell & Heaven Metal Fest

12/06 – Monterrey, MX – Monterrey Metal Fest

12/09 – Bogotá, CO – Knotfest Colombia

12/11 – Santiago, CL- Knotfest Chile

12/12 – Santiago, CL – Movistar Arena

12/15 – São Paulo, BR – Vibra São Paulo

12/18 – São Paulo, BR – Knotfest Brazil

06/02-04 – Nürburgring, DE – Rock Am Ring

06/02-04 – Nürnberg, DE – Rock Im Park

06/10 – Sölvesborg, SE – Sweden Rock Festival

06/22-24 – Oslo, NO – Tons of Rock (Tix)

08/04 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium ^ (Tix)

08/11 – Montreal, QC @ Stade Olympique ^ (Tix)

08/18 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^ (Tix)

08/25 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium ^ (Tix)

09/01 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium ^ (Tix)

11/03 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center ^ (Tix)

11/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field ^ (Tix)

^ = supporting Metallica