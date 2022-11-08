Rick Ross Denies Being Hoarder While Showing Off Mansion Filled with Clothes and Shoes

Anyone who asks if they are a hoarder probably is one. That certainly seems to be the case for Rick Ross, but don’t try to tell him that.

While offering a glimpse into the decluttering of his 109-room Georgia mansion on Instagram Stories, Ross rejected the label despite the fact that he was literally reorganizing piles of clothes, shoes, books, and sports memorabilia to make room for more stuff.

“They say hoarders keep things and find excuses for it — no it’s not, these things are of value,” Ross declared in one of the video clips. “They are value. But now I have to make more space.”

Staying true to his Biggest Boss persona, Ross claimed it was actually “rich boss shit” while simultaneously considering a yard sale. “Listen, man, what y’all do with all y’all clothes, all y’all shoes? I’m trying to organize some of this shit,” he said. “I’m talking about all the closets full, that shit all over… it’s like I’m fighting through shoes.”

Continuing his stream of consciousness, Ross admitted he doesn’t even consider whether he has space while making purchases: “And guess what? If I didn’t have enough shelves and I went and bought another fucking truck full of books, I’ll put ’em in here and set ’em on the floor.”

Ross then came to his own definition of hoarding: not being able to walk up the stairs. “Can I defend myself? That’s when it’s hoarding: when it’s filling all the way up the steps and it’s blocking functional space,” he said. “Meaning if it was going all the way up both sides of those staircases, that’s when it would be hoarding. Until then I’m just a fucking hustler, man.”

Sure sounds like Rick Ross is a hoarder to us. Watch a compilation of his Instagram Stories below.

Ross’ last album was 2021’s Richer Than I Ever Been. Earlier this year, he linked with Freddie Gibbs for a reimagining of Raekwon’s 1995 classic “Ice Cream.” He also was overshadowed by JAY-Z while appearing on DJ Khaled’s “God Did.”

In August, Ross was surprised to find out that being a famous rapper didn’t gain him entry into Buckingham Palace. In completely unrelated news, he was fined more than $100,00 for violating labor laws at five of his Mississippi Wingstop locations just a few weeks later.