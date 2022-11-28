Menu
Ride and The Charlatans Announce Co-Headlining “Between Nowhere Tour”

Playing their most iconic albums in full

Ride (Twitter) / The Charlatans (Debbie Hicke)
November 28, 2022 | 11:16am ET

    UK rock bands Ride and The Charlatans are teaming up for a co-headlining US tour in 2023.

    The aptly-titled “Between Nowhere Tour” will see both bands perform an album of theirs in full, each celebrating a 30th anniversary. Ride will rock through their 1990 debut Nowhere (COVID obviously postponed the anniversary celebrations on that one), while The Charlatans will take on their 1992 sophomore LP Between 10th and 11th. Both records were largely impactful in the early shoegaze and Madchester indie rock movements, respectively, making the bands a fitting pair of co-headliners.

    The tour will kick off January 30th at New York’s Webster Hall. Ride and The Charlaatans will hit cities including Toronto, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle, and more, before wrapping up with a finale at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on February 18th. You can get tickets starting Friday, December 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. See the full list of tour dates as well as a promotional poster for the tour below.

    The Charlatans’ last album was 2017’s Different Days, while Ride’s most recent LP was 2019’s This Is Not a Safe Place.

    Ride and The Charlatans 2023 Tour Dates:
    01/30 – New York,  NY @ Webster Hall
    01/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Stel
    02/02 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
    02/03 – Montreal, QB @ Corona Theatre
    02/04 – Toronto, ON @ History
    02/05 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
    02/07 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
    02/08 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
    02/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    02/11 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    02/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Balroom
    02/14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
    02/15 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
    02/17 – San Fransisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    02/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

     

