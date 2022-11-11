Rihanna Reveals “Born Again,” Another Song From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack: Stream

Rihanna is a “Born Again” pop singer, if only for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The superstar has shared another new song recorded for the film, which you can listen to below.

“Born Again” comes a few weeks after “Lift Me Up,” Rihanna’s first solo song since her 2016 album Anti. The single — which we quickly named Song of the Week — served as a gentle tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who starred in the original Black Panther. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters today, November 11th.

In recent years, Rihanna’s gone from a musician to the face of Fenty Beauty, a company that made her the youngest self-made woman billionaire. She also welcomed a baby boy with her partner A$AP Rocky back in May. Still, Bad Gal Riri has slowly made her way back to music as of late, a development cemented by the news that she’ll perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2023.

