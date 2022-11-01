Rina Sawayama Performs Monstrously Good “Frankenstein” on Seth Meyers: Watch

What better way to celebrate Halloween than by watching Rina Sawayama tear through “Frankenstein” on Late Night With Seth Meyers?

The 32-year-old pop sensation appeared in a Bride of Frankenstein-inspired hairdo, with a high top and vivid white streaks along the sides. She and her backup dancers performed in fog up to their knees, with choreography inspired by Boris Karloff and “Monster Mash.” Relive the monstrously good set below.

“Frankenstein” appears on Sawayama’s latest album, Hold the Girl, which also features tracks like “Catch Me in the Air,” “Phantom,” and Song of the Week “This Hell.”

Throughout November, the artist will take her album on the road with a run of shows throughout the United States. Tickets to that tour are on sale now via Ticketmaster.