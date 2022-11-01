Menu
Rina Sawayama Performs Monstrously Good “Frankenstein” on Seth Meyers: Watch

The perfect song for the Halloween episode

rina sawayama frankenstein seth meyers late night watch stream listen
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
November 1, 2022 | 9:48am ET

    What better way to celebrate Halloween than by watching Rina Sawayama tear through “Frankenstein” on Late Night With Seth Meyers? 

    The 32-year-old pop sensation appeared in a Bride of Frankenstein-inspired hairdo, with a high top and vivid white streaks along the sides. She and her backup dancers performed in fog up to their knees, with choreography inspired by Boris Karloff and “Monster Mash.” Relive the monstrously good set below.

    “Frankenstein” appears on Sawayama’s latest album, Hold the Girlwhich also features tracks like “Catch Me in the Air,” “Phantom,” and Song of the Week “This Hell.”

