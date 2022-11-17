Stanning BTS Introduces MiniMonis: RM x Pharrell

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

Stanning BTS is here to cover all things big and small in BTS — just like the small/large pairing of Jimin and Namjoon! That’s why we’re introducing MiniMonis, a series of miniature episodes where hosts Kayla and Bethany cover topics they weren’t able to fit into their regularly scheduled programming. Today, MiniMonis debuts with a talk about RM’s recent interview with Pharrell Williams for Rolling Stone.

Advertisement

Related Video

The reverence that RM has for Pharrell warmed everyone’s hearts and makes this interview a powerful one. During the chat, RM gets some much-needed insight and advice from one of his idols on how to have a career with longevity in the music industry. And we get some hints at future collabs!

So listen to Stanning BTS’s first MiniMoni to hear what Kayla and Bethany think about RM and Pharrell. So, listen now, and then please remember to like, review, and subscribe to the show. And, you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

ICONICs can also pick up their own Stanning BTS T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop or via the buy-now buttons below.

Advertisement

Age Verification Are you 18 years of age or older ?

This month’s charity is Caregiver Action Network (CAN), in recognition of National Caregiver Awareness Month. CAN is the nation’s leading family caregiver organization working to improve the quality of life for the more than 90 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, disease, or the frailties of old age.