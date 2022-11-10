Menu
RM of BTS Announces New Solo Album Indigo

Due out on December 2nd

RM of BTS to release solo album Indigo
RM, photo via Instagram
November 10, 2022 | 10:29am ET

    BTS leader RM has announced a new solo album called Indigo, which is set for release on December 2nd.

    Indigo “recounts the stories and experiences RM has gone through, like a diary,” a press release notes. “The album will present a different charm of RM with various featured artists.”

    As part of BTS’ “second chapter,” a time for the group to explore solo activities alongside their work as a septet, RM is following bandmates j-hope and Jin as the next member to release music on his own. Recently, j-hope unveiled his solo album Jack in the Box and Jin teamed up with Coldplay on “The Astronaut.”

    Indigo marks RM’s third solo project, following 2018’s mono. and 2015’s RM. Revisit our 10 favorite tracks from RM to date.

    RM's artwork for "Indigo"

