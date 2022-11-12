Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Robert DeLeo catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about his debut solo album, Lessons Learned.

The Stone Temple Pilots bassist and main songwriter discusses how his new LP ended up as an acoustic effort with multiple vocalists, and how it was influenced by ’70s artists like Paul Simon, John Denver, and Gordon Lightfoot (the latter of whom he’ll be covering on a pair of singles to be released soon). DeLeo also talks about the way songs change with different styles (“’Interstate Love Song’ started as a bossa nova”), having Gary Wright sing backup, and his love of nature and how “touring is just an excuse to go fishing.”

Listen to Robert DeLeo talk all things Lessons Learned on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above or watch the whole chat via the YouTube player below.