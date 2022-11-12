Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert DeLeo on Lessons Learned, Gordon Lightfoot, and Fishing

Advertisement
kyle meredith with stone temple pilots robert deleo lessons learned
Kyle Meredith with Robert DeLeo, photo courtesy of artist
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
November 12, 2022 | 8:00am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Robert DeLeo catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about his debut solo album, Lessons Learned.

    Related Video

    The Stone Temple Pilots bassist and main songwriter discusses how his new LP ended up as an acoustic effort with multiple vocalists, and how it was influenced by ’70s artists like Paul Simon, John Denver, and Gordon Lightfoot (the latter of whom he’ll be covering on a pair of singles to be released soon). DeLeo also talks about the way songs change with different styles (“’Interstate Love Song’ started as a bossa nova”), having Gary Wright sing backup, and his love of nature and how “touring is just an excuse to go fishing.”

    Advertisement

    Listen to Robert DeLeo talk all things Lessons Learned on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above or watch the whole chat via the YouTube player below. Please make sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Sammy Hagar Crazy Times and the circle Interview Podcast kyle meredith with

Sammy Hagar on Crazy Times, Covering Costello, and a Lost Van Halen Song from Twister

November 9, 2022

Mark Rylance and Trudie Styler spark hunter kyle meredith with podcast audiobook spark hunter elon musk

Mark Rylance and Trudie Styler on AI Audio Drama Spark Hunter and Elon Musk

November 7, 2022

the lone bellow love songs for losers podcast interview

The Lone Bellow on Love Songs for Losers, America’s Opioid Crisis, and Getting Beaten Up in NYC

November 4, 2022

The Cult Under The Midnight Sun Ian Asbury interview podcast

The Cult’s Ian Astbury on Under the Midnight Sun, Gothic Futurism, and the Optics of Nostalgia

November 2, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert DeLeo on Lessons Learned, Gordon Lightfoot, and Fishing

Menu Shop Search Newsletter