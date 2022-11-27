Menu
Robert Fripp and Toyah Take on Megadeth’s “Holy Wars”: Watch

The married couple tackle the metal classic in their latest "Sunday Lunch" performance

Robert Fripp and Toyah Megadeth
Robert Fripp and Toyah perform “Holy Wars,” via YouTube
November 27, 2022 | 11:10am ET

    Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox continue their string of heavy covers with their latest “Sunday Lunch” performance, as they tackle Megadeth’s thrash classic “Holy Wars… The Punishment Due.”

    King Crimson guitarist Fripp delivers one of the heaviest riffs thus far in the two-plus years the married couple’s been performing rock and metal classics in their popular YouTube series. Toyah, once again leaving little to the imagination in her latest outfit, offers a soulful take on Dave Mustaine’s politically charged lyrics.

    In recent weeks, Robert and Toyah have paid tribute to other legendary metal acts, with covers of Metallica’s “Seek & Destroy,” Black Sabbath’s “Children of the Grave,” and Pantera’s “5 Minutes Alone,” among other tunes.

    Fripp also recently addressed the backlash he’s gotten from certain King Crimson fans who are not enamored with the couple’s zany performances. He told The Telegraph, “At age 76, why should I give a fuck? This is my life.”

    Robert and Toyah Metallica Seek and Destroy
     Editor's Pick
    Robert Fripp and Toyah Put the Squeak in Metallica’s “Seek & Destroy”: Watch

    Next year, the pair plan to embark on a “Sunday Lunch” tour, although no dates have been revealed as of yet.

    Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah perform Megadeth’s “Holy Wars… The Punishment Due” below.

