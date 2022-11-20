Robert Fripp and Toyah Put the Squeak in Metallica’s “Seek & Destroy”: Watch

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox return to covering the band that truly sent their “Sunday Lunch” performances viral with a rendition of Metallica’s “Seek & Destroy” in the latest edition of the popular YouTube series.

It was the married couple’s version of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” in January 2021, featuring Toyah riding an exercise bike while wearing a revealing top that took the “Sunday Lunch” series to new heights. That clip has racked up more than 8 million views to date.

The new cover of “Seek & Destroy,” which is misleadingly titled “Search and Destroy” in the YouTube title — making us initially think it was a take on the Iggy & The Stooges song — finds Fripp ripping through the thrash riff while Toyah sings the early Metallica classic. Wearing a camouflage hat and a tied-off white shirt, Toyah breaks out a couple of squeaky Christmas toys during the chorus, replacing “seek” with “squeak.”

Fripp, the founding guitarist of King Crimson, recently addresses backlash he’s received from certain fans of the legendary prog-rock band who are turned off by the couple’s campy take on rock classics. “My wife said to me, if all we’ve done in two years is help one person through their bad time, it’s all worth it,” the veteran musician told The Telegraph. “So I’m not sure if that meets a criteria of serving what is highest in music, but for me, it’s a real undertaking that I respect. And I am quite prepared to strap on a guitar and rock out to a classic riff in order to achieve it.”

He added, “At age 76, why should I give a fuck? This is my life.”

Fripp and Toyah have gone the heavy route with their latest “Sunday Lunch” covers, including renditions of Black Sabbath’s “Children of the Grave” and Pantera’s “5 Minutes Alone.”

Earlier this year, Toyah teased a “Sunday Lunch” tour for 2023, although no dates have been announced yet.

Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox take on Metallica’s “Seek & Destroy” in the video below.