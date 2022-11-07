Robert Plant Honors Low’s Mimi Parker with Cover of “Monkey”: Watch

Robert Plant and his group Saving Grace paid tribute to Low drummer and vocalist Mimi Parker with a live cover of Low’s 2005 song, “Monkey.”

“We’ve been drawn to the music of the great duo Low from Duluth, Minnesota, and sadly tonight, we know that unfortunately we’ve lost one of those two people,” Plant told the crowd at The King’s Theatre in Glasgow, Scotland. “So we give our songs tonight to Mimi and Alan [Sparhawk].”

“Tonight you will be mine,” Plant sang with bandmate Suzi Dian, “Tonight the monkey dies/ Tonight you will be mine/ Tonight the monkey dies.” Check out footage of the performance below.

Plant previously covered “Monkey” and another Low song “Silver Rider” on his 2010 album Band of Joy.

Parker died of ovarian cancer on Saturday. Her passing was also mourned by Maynard James Keenan, who called her a “huge influence,” and Jeff Tweedy, who covered Low’s “I Hear… Goodnight” in her honor.

Saving Grace have just a couple of dates remaining on their UK tour, and tickets are available here. If you’re hoping to hear Plant as part of his old group Led Zeppelin, well, don’t hold your breath; he recently said a reunion wouldn’t “satisfy my need to be stimulated.” But all hope is not lost, as Dolly Parton is trying to get Plant and Jimmy Page to appear together on her upcoming rock and roll album.