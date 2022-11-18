Roger Waters releases 2022 version of "Comfortably Numb"

Roger Waters has unveiled a new version of the Pink Floyd classic “Comfortably Numb.”

Simply titled “Comfortably Numb 2022,” Waters recorded the track during his “This Is Not a Drill” North American tour. He was joined on the recording by Joey Waronker, Nigel Godrich, Gus Seyffert, Dave Kilminster, Jonathan Wilson, Jon Carin, Shanay Johnson, and Amanda Belair.

“During Lockdown I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener for our new show This Is Not A Drill,” Waters explained in a statement. “I pitched it a whole step down, in A Minor, to make it darker and arranged it with no solos, except over the outro chord sequence, where there is a heartrendingly beautiful female vocal solo from Shanay Johnson, one of our new singers.”

Related Video

Next year, Waters will bring his “This Is Not a Drill” tour to Europe, playing 40 shows in 14 countries. Check out the full schedule below.

Advertisement

Roger Waters 2023 Tour Dates:

03/17 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

03/18 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

03/21 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau St Jordi (Tix)

03/23 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink (Tix)

03/24 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink (Tix)

03/27 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

03/28 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

03/31 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

04/01 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

04/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome (Tix)

04/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome (Tix)

04/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome (Tix)

04/11 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor (Tix)

04/12 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor (Tix)

04/15 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 (Tix)

04/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena (Tix)

04/18 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena (Tix)

04/21 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

04/23 – Budapest, HU @ MVM Dome

04/25 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

04/28 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

04/29 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

05/03 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

05/04 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

05/07 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

05/09 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

05/12 – Lille, FR @ Studio Pierre Mauroy

05/14 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis (Tix)

05/17 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena (Tix)

05/24 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena (Tix)

05/25 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena (Tix)

05/28 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

05/31 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

06/02 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

06/03 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

06/06 – London, UK @ The O2

06/07 – London, UK @ The O2

06/10 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena