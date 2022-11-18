Menu
Roger Waters Releases 2022 Version of “Comfortably Numb”: Stream

Waters recorded the track during his "This Is Not a Drill" North American tour

Roger Waters, photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
November 18, 2022 | 9:34am ET

    Roger Waters has unveiled a new version of the Pink Floyd classic “Comfortably Numb.”

    Simply titled “Comfortably Numb 2022,” Waters recorded the track during his “This Is Not a Drill” North American tour. He was joined on the recording by Joey Waronker, Nigel Godrich, Gus Seyffert, Dave Kilminster, Jonathan Wilson, Jon Carin, Shanay Johnson, and Amanda Belair.

    “During Lockdown I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener for our new show This Is Not A Drill,” Waters explained in a statement. “I pitched it a whole step down, in A Minor, to make it darker and arranged it with no solos, except over the outro chord sequence, where there is a heartrendingly beautiful female vocal solo from Shanay Johnson, one of our new singers.”

    Next year, Waters will bring his “This Is Not a Drill” tour to Europe, playing 40 shows in 14 countries. Check out the full schedule below.

    Roger Waters 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/17 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
    03/18 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
    03/21 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau St Jordi (Tix)
    03/23 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink (Tix)
    03/24 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink (Tix)
    03/27 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
    03/28 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
    03/31 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
    04/01 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
    04/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome (Tix)
    04/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome (Tix)
    04/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome (Tix)
    04/11 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor (Tix)
    04/12 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor (Tix)
    04/15 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 (Tix)
    04/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena (Tix)
    04/18 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena (Tix)
    04/21 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
    04/23 – Budapest, HU @ MVM Dome
    04/25 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
    04/28 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
    04/29 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
    05/03 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
    05/04 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
    05/07 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
    05/09 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
    05/12 – Lille, FR @ Studio Pierre Mauroy
    05/14 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis (Tix)
    05/17 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena (Tix)
    05/24 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena (Tix)
    05/25 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena (Tix)
    05/28 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
    05/31 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
    06/02 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
    06/03 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
    06/06 – London, UK @ The O2
    06/07 – London, UK @ The O2
    06/10 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

