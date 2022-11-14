Menu
Romy Tackles Grief on New Single “Strong”: Stream

Featuring Fred again..

Romy, photo by Vic Lentaigne
November 14, 2022 | 3:26pm ET

    Romy Madley Croft, one-third of The xx, returns today with the single “Strong.” The clubby new track features production from Fred again..

    Inspired in part by the loss of her mother, Madley Croft explains in a press release that “Strong” came about at a time in her life when she was learning to process past grief. The song flits between moments of serene ambiance and a walloping, EDM-infused chorus, almost as if illustrating grief’s non-linear evolution: “You’ve been so strong for so long/ You learned to carry this on your own,” go the opening lines.

    “Whilst writing the lyrics I was thinking about my cousin Luis, we both have the shared experience of our mums passing away when we were young,” Madley Croft added. “I recognise in him the same trait I have which is to try and hold emotions down and put on a brave face. The song was a way to connect with these feelings, offer support and ultimately find a sense of release in the euphoria of music. Luis is with me on the single cover and in the music video too which was really special.”

    Madley Croft goes on: “My friendship with Fred means a lot to me, our closeness helps me to feel safe to be honest and vulnerable lyrically and we definitely connect over our love of songwriting and emotions in dance music. It’s amazing and inspiring seeing and hearing what Fred is doing in his solo work and I’m very excited to be releasing this song together.” Stream Romy’s latest song “Strong” and watch its music video below.

    “Strong” is Romy’s second original solo song following her 2020 debut single “Lifetime.” Last year, she shared “You’re Not Alone in the Rhythm of the Night” — a cover mash-up of Olive’s “You’re Not Alone” and Corona’s “The Rhythm of the Night.” Her debut solo album is in the works.

