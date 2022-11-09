Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Rush’s Neil Peart to Be Memorialized with Bronze Statues

Aptly located at Lakeside Park in St. Catharines, Ontario

Advertisement
neil peart bronze statues memorial lakeside park ontario
Neil Peart statues, photo courtesy of The Newfoundland Bronze Foundry
Follow
November 9, 2022 | 12:42pm ET

    Late Rush drummer Neil Peart will soon be memorialized with a pair of bronze statues aptly located at Lakeside Park in St. Catharines, Ontario, which inspired his lyrics for the band’s 1975 single of the same name.

    Artist Morgan MacDonald of The Newfoundland Bronze Foundry has been selected by the city of St. Catharines to create a memorial at Neil Peart Pavilion highlighted by the statues, which will be connected by a pathway offering insight into his legacy as a poet, novelist, and lyricist.

    A 12-foot sculpture will feature Peart as a young artist and poet in the 1970s as he holds a book and drumsticks, while the second will capture the musician in his later years as he offers his drumsticks to visitors. Sabian Cymbals will provide a few of Peart’s old and damaged cymbals to be melted down and incorporated into the monument.

    Advertisement

    Peart spent his summers as a youth at Lakeside Park, even working at the amusement park then located there in his early teens.

    “Our monument and site design concepts are the results of an extensive personality interpretation and expression exercise that ensures meaningful relevance to people, place, and legacy,” said MacDonald. “We are proud of this effort and its results.”

    Advertisement

    Neil Peart, photo courtesy of Wikipedia
     Editor's Pick
    Remembering Rush’s Neil Peart, The Relentless Idealist

    The project is contingent upon the St. Catharines’ Neil Peart Commemorative Task Force reaching its $1 million fundraising goal. Donations toward the memorial can be made here.

    Peart died in January 2020 from brain cancer, a battle he kept private during his final years.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

LE SSERAFIM interview k-pop fan chant

Fan Chant: LE SSERAFIM Are Anything But Fragile

November 9, 2022

paul weller robert smith fat fucking cunt lipstick

Paul Weller Slams Robert Smith as a "Fucking Fat Cunt with His Lipstick"

November 9, 2022

Van Halen lost song Between Us Two

Sammy Hagar: Lost Van Halen Song "Between Us Two" Is a "Treasure" That Will Likely Surface at Some Point

November 9, 2022

fleet foxes a sky like ive never seen wildcat indie rock folk music documentary soundtrack stream listen

Fleet Foxes Witness "A Sky Like I’ve Never Seen" on New Single: Stream

November 9, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rush's Neil Peart to Be Memorialized with Bronze Statues

Menu Shop Search Newsletter