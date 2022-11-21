Ryuichi Sakamoto Announces New Solo Album 12

Legendary composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has announced that 12, his first non-soundtrack solo album since 2017’s async, will arrive January 17th via Milan Records.

Sakamoto composed the 12-track effort as a kind of sonic diary as he underwent treatment for Stage 4 cancer. “After I finally ‘came home’ to my new temporary housing after a big operation, I found myself reaching for the synthesizer,” the 70-year-old said in a statement. “I had no intention of composing something; I just wanted to be showered in sound. I’ll probably continue to keep this kind of ‘diary.’”

Each of the 12 tracks is a sequence of eight numbers referencing the date on which it was written. Sakamoto will debut some of them during a livestreamed solo piano concert airing Saturday, December 10th at 10:00 p.m. ET and again on Sunday, December 11th at 4:00 a.m. ET, 10:00 a.m. ET, and 4:00 p.m. ET. The concert was recorded over a week at 509 Studio in Japan, and ticket holders will also get an exclusive preview of 12 after the show finishes.

“I no longer have the energy to do live concerts,” Sakamoto said. “This might be the last time that you will see me perform in this manner.” You can book your spot through the event website.

Check out the 12 artwork and tracklist below. Pre-orders are ongoing. Also next month, Milan Records will reveal A Tribute to Ryuichi Sakamoto – To the Moon and Back featuring Thundercat, Devonté Hynes, Hildur Guðnadóttir, and more.

12 Artwork:

12 Tracklist:

01. 20210310

02. 20211130

03. 20211201

04. 20220123

05. 20220202

06. 20220207

07. 20220214

08. 20220302 – sarabande

09. 20220302

10. 20220307

11. 20220404

12. 20220304