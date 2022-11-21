Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Ryuichi Sakamoto Announces New Solo Album 12

Sakamoto has also unveiled tickets for a two-day livestream concert event

Advertisement
ryuichi sakamoto 12 new album livestream concert tickets
Ryuichi Sakamoto
November 21, 2022 | 12:43pm ET

    Legendary composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has announced that 12, his first non-soundtrack solo album since 2017’s async, will arrive January 17th via Milan Records.

    Sakamoto composed the 12-track effort as a kind of sonic diary as he underwent treatment for Stage 4 cancer. “After I finally ‘came home’ to my new temporary housing after a big operation, I found myself reaching for the synthesizer,” the 70-year-old said in a statement. “I had no intention of composing something; I just wanted to be showered in sound. I’ll probably continue to keep this kind of ‘diary.’”

    Each of the 12 tracks is a sequence of eight numbers referencing the date on which it was written. Sakamoto will debut some of them during a livestreamed solo piano concert airing Saturday, December 10th at 10:00 p.m. ET and again on Sunday, December 11th at 4:00 a.m. ET, 10:00 a.m. ET, and 4:00 p.m. ET. The concert was recorded over a week at 509 Studio in Japan, and ticket holders will also get an exclusive preview of 12 after the show finishes.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “I no longer have the energy to do live concerts,” Sakamoto said. “This might be the last time that you will see me perform in this manner.” You can book your spot through the event website.

    Check out the 12 artwork and tracklist below. Pre-orders are ongoing. Also next month, Milan Records will reveal A Tribute to Ryuichi Sakamoto – To the Moon and Back featuring Thundercat, Devonté Hynes, Hildur Guðnadóttir, and more.

    12 Artwork:

    ryuichi sakamoto 12 artwork

    12 Tracklist:
    01. 20210310
    02. 20211130
    03. 20211201
    04. 20220123
    05. 20220202
    06. 20220207
    07. 20220214
    08. 20220302 – sarabande
    09. 20220302
    10. 20220307
    11. 20220404
    12. 20220304

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

the xx coexist reissue

The xx Announce Coexist 10th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue

November 21, 2022

brian jonestown massacre your future is your past indie rock music news stream album announcement listen

The Brian Jonestown Massacre Announce New Album Your Future Is Your Past, Share New Single: Stream

November 21, 2022

trent reznor atticus ross new film soundtracks bones and all soundtrack stream luca guadagnino

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Unveil Bones and All Soundtrack: Stream

November 18, 2022

ab-soul herbert gang-nem new album music video

Ab-Soul Announces First New Album in Six Years, Herbert, Shares "Gang'Nem": Stream

November 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ryuichi Sakamoto Announces New Solo Album 12

Menu Shop Search Newsletter