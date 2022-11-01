Samia Hopes You’re Not “Mad at Me” on New Song Featuring Papa Mbye: Stream

Samia is back with new Honey single “Mad at Me,” a synthpop song featuring Papa Mbye that goes out to all the people-pleasing girls with anxiety. Listen to the number below.

Samia wrote “Mad at Me” alongside Rostam Batmanglij. In a statement, she explains, “The lyrics for ‘Mad At Me’ came from a poem I’d written about imagining what it’d be like to stop caring about what anyone was thinking. I was cosplaying a position that I haven’t experienced — which is of literally any confidence in my point of view.” In the music video, she and a group of friends “tried to embody that character — a bunch of girls having a good time in spite of it all. It is a big lie.”

“Mad at Me” is the second single from Samia’s second album Honey, due out January 27th via Grand Jury. Caleb Wright handled most of the record’s production, while Rostam produced the latest single. Christian Lee Hutson, Briston Maroney, Jake Luppen of Hippo Campus, and Raffaella appear elsewhere on the project. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Advertisement

Related Video

Samia just kicked off a European tour opening for Maggie Rogers, and in February, she’ll headline shows across North America with support from Tommy Lefroy. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Over the summer, Samia, Raffaella, Sara L’Abriola, and Victoria Zaro released their debut EP as the supergroup Peach Fuzz. Samia’s last solo project was the 2021 EP Scout, while her debut LP The Baby came out in 2020.