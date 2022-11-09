Menu
Sammy Hagar on Crazy Times, Covering Costello, and a Lost Van Halen Song from Twister

The Red Rocker takes us inside his new concept album, and reflects on his past work

Sammy Hagar Crazy Times and the circle Interview Podcast kyle meredith with
Kyle Meredith with Sammy Hagar, photo by Leah Steiger
Consequence Staff
November 9, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Sammy Hagar catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk Crazy Times, his new album with The Circle that finds the former Van Halen frontman teaming up with producer Dave Cobb.

    The Red Rocker tells us how Cobb pushed him to give more of the old Montrose and Van Halen power to his vocals. He also talks about how the concept album spotlights a darker personality than he’s known for, and how he want feedback from Elvis Costello regarding his “Pump It Up” cover.

    Hagar also reminisces about a lost Van Halen track that’s tied to the movie Twister and how it could finally see the light of day soon, the story behind bonus track “2120,” and working with Slash and Bootsy Collins on 1997’s Marching to Mars.

    Listen to Sammy Hagar talk Crazy Times and more on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above or by watching the chat via the YouTube player below. As always, like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

