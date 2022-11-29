Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Samuel L. Jackson Rejects Quentin Tarantino’s Claim That Marvel Has No “Movie Stars”

"Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther. You can't refute that, and he's a movie star"

Advertisement
Samuel L. Jackson Quentin Tarantino Marvel comments
Quentin Tarantino (photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage) and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury (Marvel)
Follow
November 29, 2022 | 4:42pm ET

    The Avengers star Samuel L. Jackson responded to his Pulp Fiction director Quentin Tarantino’s recent comments about the the “Marvel-ization of Hollywood” during an appearance on the November 29th episode of The View. Per EW, Jackson challenged his longtime collaborator’s claim that Marvel actors are not movie stars by pointing to the late Chadwick Boseman.

    “It takes an actor to be those particular characters, and the sign of movie stardom has always been, what, asses in seats? What are we talking about?” said Jackson, who has been a lynchpin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the role of Nick Fury since 2008. “That’s not a big controversy for me to know that apparently these actors are movie stars. Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther. You can’t refute that, and he’s a movie star.”

    Jackson’s response wasn’t too surprising considering he told the Los Angeles Times in June that he was fine with passing up “statue-chasing movies” if it meant acting in films “that people just want to see so they can get out of themselves.” He added, “I’d rather be Nick Fury. Or having fun being Mace Windu with a lightsaber in my hand.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    During an episode of the “2 Bears, 1 Cave” podcast earlier this month, Tarantino stated that the rise of Marvel films has led to a decline in movie stars. “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is… you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters,” he said. “But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times… but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”

    Tarantino’s latest criticism about Marvel movies came just weeks after he said directors in the MCU are just “hired hands” in need of a quick gig. He also recently said that our current era is tied with the ’50s and ’80s as “the worst era in Hollywood history.”

    Jackson is set to make his return as Nick Fury in the Disney+ limited series Secret Invasion in 2023. Meanwhile, Tarantino is currently developing an eight-episode television series for next year.

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

easy rider reboot modern countercultures and challenges

Easy Rider Reboot Eyeing Modern "Countercultures and Challenges"

November 29, 2022

top gun maverick theatrical re-release

Top Gun: Maverick to Make Even More Money with Theatrical Re-Release

November 29, 2022

oscars 2023 all 23 categories academy awards sound makeup hair short

Oscars to Air All 23 Categories During 2023 Telecast

November 29, 2022

will smith oscars rage slap bottled chris rock daily show interview

Will Smith Calls Oscars Slap a "Rage That Had Been Bottled for a Really Long Time": Watch

November 29, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Samuel L. Jackson Rejects Quentin Tarantino's Claim That Marvel Has No "Movie Stars"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter