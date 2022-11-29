Samuel L. Jackson Rejects Quentin Tarantino’s Claim That Marvel Has No “Movie Stars”

The Avengers star Samuel L. Jackson responded to his Pulp Fiction director Quentin Tarantino’s recent comments about the the “Marvel-ization of Hollywood” during an appearance on the November 29th episode of The View. Per EW, Jackson challenged his longtime collaborator’s claim that Marvel actors are not movie stars by pointing to the late Chadwick Boseman.

“It takes an actor to be those particular characters, and the sign of movie stardom has always been, what, asses in seats? What are we talking about?” said Jackson, who has been a lynchpin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the role of Nick Fury since 2008. “That’s not a big controversy for me to know that apparently these actors are movie stars. Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther. You can’t refute that, and he’s a movie star.”

Jackson’s response wasn’t too surprising considering he told the Los Angeles Times in June that he was fine with passing up “statue-chasing movies” if it meant acting in films “that people just want to see so they can get out of themselves.” He added, “I’d rather be Nick Fury. Or having fun being Mace Windu with a lightsaber in my hand.”

During an episode of the “2 Bears, 1 Cave” podcast earlier this month, Tarantino stated that the rise of Marvel films has led to a decline in movie stars. “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is… you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters,” he said. “But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times… but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”

Tarantino’s latest criticism about Marvel movies came just weeks after he said directors in the MCU are just “hired hands” in need of a quick gig. He also recently said that our current era is tied with the ’50s and ’80s as “the worst era in Hollywood history.”

Jackson is set to make his return as Nick Fury in the Disney+ limited series Secret Invasion in 2023. Meanwhile, Tarantino is currently developing an eight-episode television series for next year.