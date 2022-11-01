SAULT Release Five Password-Protected Albums as Free Download

UK collective SAULT have continued their mysterious ways by offering up five new albums as a free download. Just like the group’s 2021 album NINE, the release will only be available for a limited time: five days.

“We will release 5 albums on November 1st as an offering to God,” SAULT wrote on social media. “Available for free download for 5 days. The password to unlock all 5 albums is in the message. Love Sault x.”

The five albums are called (Untitled) God, 11, AIIR, Earth, and Today & Tomorrow. God and 11 hew most closely to the R&B and soul sounds of SAULT’s breakout 2020 albums Untitled (Black Is) and Untitled (Rise), while Today & Tomorrow leans more into ’70s rock and funk. Meanwhile, AIIR shares an expansive orchestral sound with its April predecessor AIR, and Earth is highlighted by African drums.

The zip file containing the new albums is available on SAULT’s website. You can guess the password for yourself, or find it at the end of the article below.

SAULT last released the single-track EP Angel, which arrived in October. 2021’s NINE was one of the best albums released last year, but was unfortunately only available for 99 days. Revisit our roundup of five things to know about SAULT here.

The password for the zip file is: godislove.