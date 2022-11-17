Menu
Scott Dachroeden, Guitar Tech and Photographer for Alice in Chains, Tool and Rob Zombie, Has Died

Dachroeden passed away after a battle with cancer

Scott Dachroeden
Scott Dachroeden, via GoFundMe
November 17, 2022 | 2:10pm ET
