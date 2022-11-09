Menu
Sean Penn Gifts Volodymyr Zelensky One of His Oscar Trophies

"It's just a symbolic silly thing, but if I know this is here then I'll feel better," the actor said

sean penn Volodymyr zelensky ukraine oscar trophy video watch politics movie actor news
Sean Penn and Volodymyr Zelensky, photo via YouTube
November 9, 2022 | 11:18am ET

    Sean Penn has been spending a lot of time in Ukraine lately, and he’s marked his fondness of country by gifting one of his two Oscar trophies to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Deadline reports.

    “It’s just a symbolic silly thing, but if I know this is here then I’ll feel better and strong enough for the fights,” Penn said in a clip posted by Zelensky. “When you win [the war], bring it back to Malibu, because I’ll feel much better knowing there’s a piece of me here.” In return, Zelensky gave the actor and activist the Order of Merit honor “for his sincere support and significant contribution to the popularization of Ukraine in the world.”

    Penn was in Ukraine working on a documentary about the country when Russia began their ongoing invasion back in March. “Sean Penn is demonstrating bravery that many others have been lacking, in particular some Western politicians,” Zelensky commended at the time.

    A few weeks later, Penn then fled to Poland on foot before eventually returning to the US. But he said in April that he considered staying in Ukraine longer to join the country’s armed forces: “Probably without body armor, because as a foreigner, you would want to give that body armor to one of the civilian fighters who doesn’t have it or to a fighter with more skills than I have, or to a younger man or woman who could fight for longer or whatever,” he said. See a clip of his Oscar handoff to Zelensky below.

    Aside from his activism, Penn recently appeared as US Attorney General John Mitchell in Gaslita limited series about Mitchell’s wife Martha’s involvement in breaking the infamous Watergate story.

