Selena Gomez Unveils Emotional New Single “My Mind and Me”: Stream

Selena Gomez has shared a new song called “My Mind and Me,” which shares its name with her upcoming documentary.

In keeping with the theme of the documentary, which premieres November 4th on Apple TV+, “My Mind and Me” is inspired by Gomez’s personal journals and chronicles deeply emotional parts of her life. The song was written by Gomez, Amy Allen, Jonathan Bellion, Michal Pollack, Stefan Johnson, and Jordan K. Johnson.

“My Mind and Me” marks Gomez’s first new single since releasing her Revelación EP in March 2021. Last year also saw her team up with Colombian singer Camilo on the song “999,” while also earlier this year she joined Nigerian singer Rema on a remix of her song “Calm Down.”

Advertisement

Related Video

In a recent interview with Vulture, Gomez revealed that her new studio album is close to completion. “We’ve actually been working for years on this new record, only because I want to be able to grow through my music,” she explained. “I am the person who’s terrified of what will happen once it’s out, so I want it to be really well done and representative of where I am. There is a bunch of fun stuff that I’m so eager to leak, if I’m being honest. I shall not. But I’m so excited. It’ll be fun and refreshing, I think.” Her last proper studio album came in 2020 with Rare.

All the while, Gomez continues to star in the hit Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, which was recently renewed for a third season.