serpentwithfeet Shares New Song “The Hands” From The Inspection Soundtrack: Stream

A bonus track to Animal Collective's film score

serpentwithfeet, photo by Emily McCartney
November 22, 2022 | 9:27am ET

    Animal Collective provide the main soundtrack to A24’s upcoming film The Inspection, but serpentwithfeet contributed an original song called “The Hands” as a bonus track to the Baltimore band’s score. Listen to the experimental R&B artist’s new offering below.

    Written and directed by Elegance Bratton, The Inspection tells the true story of Ellis French, a gay Black man who joined the Marines to support himself when his family wouldn’t. serpentwithfeet took that story to heart when writing “The Hands,” as he explained in a statement.

    “‘The Hands’ is a devotional song,” the artist said. “By the film’s end, Ellis French has a strong sense of self but doesn’t lose his sensitivity or optimism. I wanted to reflect that lyrically and musically.” In the track, delicate piano gives way to a chorus of echoing vocals as serpentwithfeet praises “Those hands,” which “Gave me water when I was thirsty/ Kept me safe when folks tried to hurt me.” The song was produced by Sensei Bueno and features contributions from Animal Collective and vocals from StemsMusic Choir.

    The Inspection hits nationwide theaters December 2nd. Former Artist of the Month serpentwithfeet’s last project was 2021’s DEACON’S GROVE EP, which included the tracks “Fellowship (Remix)” and “Down Nuh River.”

