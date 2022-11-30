Shaky Knees Reveals 2023 Lineup with The Killers, Muse, Tenacious D, The Flaming Lips, and More

Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival has revealed its 2023 lineup led by headliners The Killers, Muse, and The Lumineers.

Other notable acts include Tenacious D, The Mars Volta, The Flaming Lips (performing Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots), Cypress Hill (performing Black Sunday), Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Greta Van Fleet, The Gaslight Anthem, Placebo, Father John Misty, The Walkmen, Future Islands, Manchester Orchestra, Digable Planets (performing Beneath Medicine Tree), Peaches, Phantogram, FIDLAR, The Front Bottoms, Soccer Mommy, Pond, Illuminati Hotties, Olivia Jean, The Black Angels, and more. See the lineup poster below.

Tickets to Shaky Knees Fest 2023 go on sale beginning Friday, December 2nd via the festival’s website. A variety of options are available, including one-day and three-day General Admission, VIP, and Platinum passes.

