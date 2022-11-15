Shame Announce New Album Food for Worms, Share “Fingers of Steel”: Stream

Shame are back at it again: The UK rockers are set to share their next album Food for Worms on February 24th via Dead Oceans, and they’re celebrating the announcement today with its lead single “Fingers of Steel.” Additionally, the group have mapped out their largest headlining tour to date for 2023, trekking across Europe and North America.

In a press release, frontman Charlie Steen describes Food for Worms as “the Lamborghini of Shame records.” We can neither confirm nor deny that analogy, but it’s true that the record marks a big step up in maturity for the London post-punks, who usher in a more polished sound here without compensating their edge. They cite influence from Lou Reed, as well as the ’90s indie rock group Blumfeld (Germany’s answer to Pavement or Pixies) during the writing process. Pre-orders for the record are ongoing.

You can hear those cues in “Fingers of Steel,” which goes bigger and aims higher than just about any song Shame have put out to date. It also bears a bit of an anthemic quality, which is fitting to the song’s lyrical themes of finding motivation in dark times: “You know you’re wasting away/ There’s a sun outside but you don’t see it,” Steen sings.

Advertisement

Related Video

Shame begin their tour March 1st at Dublin’s Button Factory. They’ll hit North America on May 10th in Durham, North Carolina, before hitting cities including Brooklyn, Chicago, and Austin. The finale goes down June 4th at the Toulouse Theatre in New Orleans. General on-sale begins this Friday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. ET, and you can get your tickets at Ticketmaster.

Watch James Humby’s vivid, satirical music video for “Fingers of Steel” below, and then keep scrolling to see the details for Food for Worms and Shame’s 2023 tour dates.

Food for Worms follows Shame’s 2021 album Drunk Tank Pink.

Food for Worms Artwork:

Food for Worms Tracklist:

01. Fingers of Steel

02. Six-Pack

03. Yankees

04. Alibis

05. Adderall

06. Orchid

07. The Fall of Paul

08. Burning By Design

09. Different Person

10. All the People

Advertisement

Shame 2023 Tour Dates:

03/01 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

03/03 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

03/04 – Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop

03/05 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus

03/07 – Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill

03/08 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

03/09 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

03/11 – Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

03/12 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

03/14 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

03/15 – Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage

03/16 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

03/18 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV

03/19 – Madrid, ES @ Nazca

03/20 – Barcelona, ES @ La 2 de Apolo

03/22 – Nimes, FR @ Paloma

03/23 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia

03/24 – Zurich, CH @ Plaza

03/26 – Munich, DE @ Technikum

03/27 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

03/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

03/30 – Oslo, NO @ Vulkan

03/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser

04/01 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

04/03 – Brussels, BE @ AB

04/04 – Cologne, DE @ Floria

04/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

04/28 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy

05/10 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

05/12 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

05/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

05/16 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

05/18 – Montréal, QC @ Foufounes Électriques

05/19 – Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW

05/20 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

05/22 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

05/24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

05/27 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

05/28 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

05/30 – Dallas,TX @ Granada Theater

06/02 – Austin, TX @ The Scoot Inn

06/03 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

06/04 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre