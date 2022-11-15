Menu
Shame Announce New Album Food for Worms, Share “Fingers of Steel”: Stream

Plus, 2023 tour dates

Shame, photo by Pooneh Ghana
November 15, 2022 | 2:12pm ET

    Shame are back at it again: The UK rockers are set to share their next album Food for Worms on February 24th via Dead Oceans, and they’re celebrating the announcement today with its lead single “Fingers of Steel.” Additionally, the group have mapped out their largest headlining tour to date for 2023, trekking across Europe and North America.

    In a press release, frontman Charlie Steen describes Food for Worms as “the Lamborghini of Shame records.” We can neither confirm nor deny that analogy, but it’s true that the record marks a big step up in maturity for the London post-punks, who usher in a more polished sound here without compensating their edge. They cite influence from Lou Reed, as well as the ’90s indie rock group Blumfeld (Germany’s answer to Pavement or Pixies) during the writing process. Pre-orders for the record are ongoing.

    You can hear those cues in “Fingers of Steel,” which goes bigger and aims higher than just about any song Shame have put out to date. It also bears a bit of an anthemic quality, which is fitting to the song’s lyrical themes of finding motivation in dark times: “You know you’re wasting away/ There’s a sun outside but you don’t see it,” Steen sings.

    Related Video

    Shame begin their tour March 1st at Dublin’s Button Factory. They’ll hit North America on May 10th in Durham, North Carolina, before hitting cities including Brooklyn, Chicago, and Austin. The finale goes down June 4th at the Toulouse Theatre in New Orleans. General on-sale begins this Friday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. ET, and you can get your tickets at Ticketmaster.

    Watch James Humby’s vivid, satirical music video for “Fingers of Steel” below, and then keep scrolling to see the details for Food for Worms and Shame’s 2023 tour dates.

    Food for Worms follows Shame’s 2021 album Drunk Tank Pink.

    Food for Worms Artwork:

    Food for Worms Tracklist:
    01. Fingers of Steel
    02. Six-Pack
    03. Yankees
    04. Alibis
    05. Adderall
    06. Orchid
    07. The Fall of Paul
    08. Burning By Design
    09. Different Person
    10. All the People

    Shame 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/01 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
    03/03 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
    03/04 – Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop
    03/05 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus
    03/07 – Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill
    03/08 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory
    03/09 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
    03/11 – Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall
    03/12 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
    03/14 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
    03/15 – Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage
    03/16 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey
    03/18 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV
    03/19 – Madrid, ES @ Nazca
    03/20 – Barcelona, ES @ La 2 de Apolo
    03/22 – Nimes, FR @ Paloma
    03/23 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia
    03/24 – Zurich, CH @ Plaza
    03/26 – Munich, DE @ Technikum
    03/27 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
    03/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
    03/30 – Oslo, NO @ Vulkan
    03/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser
    04/01 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
    04/03 – Brussels, BE @ AB
    04/04 – Cologne, DE @ Floria
    04/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
    04/28 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy
    05/10 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
    05/12 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
    05/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    05/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
    05/16 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
    05/18 – Montréal, QC @ Foufounes Électriques
    05/19 – Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW
    05/20 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
    05/22 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
    05/24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    05/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
    05/27 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
    05/28 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
    05/30 – Dallas,TX @ Granada Theater
    06/02 – Austin, TX @ The Scoot Inn
    06/03 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    06/04 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

