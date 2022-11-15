Menu
Smashing Pumpkins Unveil Act 1 of Rock Opera ATUM: Stream

The thematic follow-up to Mellon Collie and Machina

smashing pumpkins atum act one
Smashing Pumpkins, photo by Paul Elledge
November 15, 2022 | 9:00am ET

    Smashing Pumpkins recently announced ATUM, the long-teased follow-up to their storied albums Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and Machina/The Machines of God. As of today, Act 1 of the 33-track rock opera is available to stream below.

    Pronounced “autumn,” ATUM will be released in three parts, with each act dropping 11 weeks apart. That means Act 2 will arrive on January 31st, and Act 3 will follow on April 21st. Additionally, a box set containing all three acts plus 10 additional bonus tracks will be released on April 21st.

    Smashing Pumpkins’ latest album was 2020’s CYR. They previewed ATUM with the single “Beguiled,” which they recently performed on Fallon

    Related Video

    The band is in the midst of the “Spirits on Fire Tour,” their co-headlining jaunt with Jane’s Addiction. Remaining tickets to those last few shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

    ATUM: Act One Artwork:

    smashing pumpkins atum artwork

    ATUM: Act One Tracklist:

    01. Atum
    02. Butterfly Suite
    03. The Good in Goodbye
    04. Embracer
    05. With Ado I Do
    06. Hooligan
    07. Steps in Time
    08. Where Rain Must Fall
    09. Beyond the Vale
    10. Hooray!
    11. The Gold Mask

