Smashing Pumpkins Unveil Act 1 of Rock Opera ATUM: Stream

Smashing Pumpkins recently announced ATUM, the long-teased follow-up to their storied albums Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and Machina/The Machines of God. As of today, Act 1 of the 33-track rock opera is available to stream below.

Pronounced “autumn,” ATUM will be released in three parts, with each act dropping 11 weeks apart. That means Act 2 will arrive on January 31st, and Act 3 will follow on April 21st. Additionally, a box set containing all three acts plus 10 additional bonus tracks will be released on April 21st.

Smashing Pumpkins’ latest album was 2020’s CYR. They previewed ATUM with the single “Beguiled,” which they recently performed on Fallon.

The band is in the midst of the “Spirits on Fire Tour,” their co-headlining jaunt with Jane’s Addiction. Remaining tickets to those last few shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

ATUM: Act One Artwork:

ATUM: Act One Tracklist:



01. Atum

02. Butterfly Suite

03. The Good in Goodbye

04. Embracer

05. With Ado I Do

06. Hooligan

07. Steps in Time

08. Where Rain Must Fall

09. Beyond the Vale

10. Hooray!

11. The Gold Mask

