Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol to Headline Inaugural The World Is a Vampire Festival

Smashing Pumpkins are headed to Mexico City in March for the inaugural The World Is a Vampire festival. Interpol and Turnstile will also perform at the music fest weekend of March 6th-9th.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Smashing Pumpkins top this stacked lineup, considering the fest cribs its name from a lyric in the band’s song “Bullet with Butterfly Wings.” Peter Hook & The Light, Deafheaven, The Warning, and others are confirmed on the lineup, as well.

You can grab your tickets to The World Is a Vampire festival over at Ticketmaster. Pre-sale will begin this Monday, November 28th at 2:00 p.m. CT (1:00 p.m. ET) — use our code HEADLINE — with general sale following the next day at the same time. Check out the full lineup to The World Is a Vampire festival below.

Smashing Pumpkins just wrapped up their joint “Spirits on Fire Tour” with Jane’s Addiction in Los Angeles, during which they brought out Willow Smith to perform “Cherub Rock” with them. They also recently shared Act 1 of ATUM, the highly anticipated, 33-track follow-up to their albums Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and Machina/The Machines of God.

Interpol shared their latest album The Other Side of Make-Believe over the summer, but we also caught a glimpse of their early days in the new doc Meet Me In the Bathroom.